AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (6/3)

Tonight’s NXT episode will feature the following in anticipation of Sunday’s TakeOver: In Your House event-

-El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick for the Interim Cruiserweight Championship

-Mia Yim vs. Candice Lerae

-Prime Target previews for TakeOver

AEW Dynamite on TNT will feature two championship matches and more. The following has been announced

-Brian Cage in action

-Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose

-FTR interviewed by Tony Schiavone

-Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho

-Cody defends TNT Championship against Jungleboy

-Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defends Tag Team Championships against Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian

Join us today on PWMania for updates on the shows and then live PBP coverage at 8PM Eastern Time.