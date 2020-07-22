AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (7/22)

NXT on the USA Network tonight will headline with a big announcement by NXT GM William Regal. The following has been announced for tonight’s show:

-Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis

-Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic

-William Regal to make huge announcement

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will include appearances by World Champion Jon Moxley, FTW Champion Brian Cage with Taz, MJF, and more. The show will be headlined by a TNT Championship match, a Falls Count Anywhere Match, & more. The following has been announced for tonight:

-Cody defends TNT Championship against top indy wrestler

-Diamante vs. Ivelisse

-Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

-Falls Count Anywhere: Young Bucks vs. The Butcher And The Blade

-Five vs. Hangman Page

-MJF to wrestle

-Appearances by World Champion Jon Moxley, Brian Cage with Taz, & more

Stay tuned to PWMania today for updates on the shows and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.