AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (7/29)

Tonight’s NXT episode will be headlined by a Triple Threat to determine the next entrant in the TakeOver: XXX Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Here is the announced line up for tonight-

-Triple Threat: Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher

-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez

-Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano

-Keith Lee will address Karrion Kross

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show will be a live episode, featuring two championship matches, a Texas Tornado match, and more. Here is the announced line up-

-Cody defends the TNT Championship vs. Warhorse

-Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend the Tag Team Championship vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

-Texas Tornado: Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

-Non-Title: Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante

-The Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.