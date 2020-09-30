AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (9/30)

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the final hype for TakeOver on Sunday. The following has been announced-

-Damian Priest and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

-Shawn Michaels moderates face off between Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature Britt Baker’s return, Cody responding to Brodie Lee, and more. The following has been announced-

-Orange Cassidy vs. The Dark Order’s 10

-Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

-Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

-World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against SCU

-World Champion Jon Moxley vs. opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing in a non-title match

-Britt Baker in action

-Cody Rhodes responds to TNT Champion Brodie Lee’s challenge

