AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 10/14

Week 53 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite pick up another win over WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s Dynamite Anniversary episode drew 826,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT show drew 651,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #51. AEW ranked #60 in viewership, while NXT ranked #71 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 753,000 viewers and ranked #19 in the Cable Top 150, and #67 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 639,000 viewers and ranked #56 in the Cable Top 150, and #76 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.17 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.31 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

MLB games and the coverage of the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearing dominated cable TV this week. NXT did not make the Cable Top 50 for the second week in a row, ranking at #51 this week and #56 last week. This was the first 18-49 demographic rating for a Wednesday night AEW show since July. This was the second-lowest overall number for a Wednesday night NXT show since August 12, with the lowest being last week’s show that went up against the Vice Presidential Debate.