AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 10/8

Week 52 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite pick up another win over WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s “Takeover: 31” fallout edition of NXT drew 639,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #19 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #56. AEW ranked #67 in viewership, while NXT ranked #76 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 866,000 viewers and ranked #12 in the Cable Top 150, and #68 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 732,000 viewers and ranked #50 in the Cable Top 150, and #77 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.16 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.33 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.19 in that demographic.

While both shows were down this week, they help up pretty well considering coverage of the Vice Presidential Debate dominated cable and network TV. This was AEW’s lowest Wednesday night rating in the key demo since the July 29 show, which was a 0.30 rating. This was NXT’s lowest Wednesday rating in the key 18-49 demo since the August 12 episode, which drew a 0.16. The Vice Presidential Debate on CNN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 1.91 rating, drawing 7.705 million viewers. The VP Debate coverage on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.898 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150, with a 1.86 rating in the key demo. The cable news networks dominated last night with various programs related to the debate, which is the main reason why NXT did not make the top 50. The Vote 2020 debate special on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 9.832 million viewers. The 9pm debate special on ABC also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.2 rating.