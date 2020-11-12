AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 11/11

Week 57 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of Dynamite drew 764,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT show drew 632,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #17 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #68. AEW ranked #62 in viewership, while NXT ranked #74 in viewership. Last week’s Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite drew 717,000 viewers and ranked #56 in the Cable Top 150, and #67 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 610,000 viewers and ranked #68 in the Cable Top 150, and #72 in viewership. Both shows were impacted last week by coverage of the US Presidential Election.

AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.16 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show also drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.14 in that demographic.