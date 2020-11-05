AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 11/4

Week 56 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Both shows were down this week and were impacted by US Presidential Election fallout coverage on Wednesday night, which dominated cable TV like nothing we’ve seen in recent years. Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite drew 717,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT show drew 610,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #56 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #68. AEW ranked #67 in viewership, while NXT ranked #72 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 781,000 viewers and ranked #12 in the Cable Top 150, and #63 in viewership. Last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode drew 876,000 viewers and ranked #21 in the Cable Top 150, and #61 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.14 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show also drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

This was the sixth-lowest NXT viewership of 2020, and the ninth-lowest AEW viewership of the year. The 0.14 rating was one of the lowest 18-40 demo numbers for NXT. They also drew a 0.14 rating on July 15, and a 0.13 on May 20. This was the lowest Wednesday night viewership for Dynamite since July 8 when Fyter Fest Night 2 drew 715,000 viewers, but they’ve had other shows before that which drew lower earlier in the year. AEW’s 0.30 rating in the key demographic is in the neighborhood of what they’ve been drawing.