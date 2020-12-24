AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 12/24

Week 63 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s taped “Holiday Bash” edition of Dynamite drew 775,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s live “A Very Gargano Christmas” edition of NXT drew 698,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #40. AEW ranked #68 in viewership, while NXT ranked #71 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite show drew 806,000 viewers and ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, and #62 in viewership. Last week’s NXT drew 766,000 viewers and ranked #34 in the Cable Top 150, and #67 in viewership.

It should be noted that NXT and Dynamite did not air head-to-head this week. Dynamite began on TNT right after NXT went off the air on the USA Network due to a NBA game that aired in the normal AEW timeslot.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.19 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show also drew a 0.32 rating while the NXT episode also drew a 0.19 in that demographic.