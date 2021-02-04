AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 2/3

Week 69 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite drew 844,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT episode drew 610,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #51. AEW ranked #63 in viewership, while NXT ranked #77 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite show drew 734,000 viewers and ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, and #64 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 720,000 viewers and ranked #24 in the Cable Top 150, and #67 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.15 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.29 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.21 in that demographic.

This is the second-best AEW audience and 18-49 rating of the year, behind the January 20 episode, which drew 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key demo. Dynamite viewership was down 9% from the same week in 2020. This was the second-worst NXT audience of the year, behind the 551,000 viewers the show drew on January 13. This week’s NXT viewership was down 21% from the same week in 2020.