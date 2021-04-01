AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 3/31

Week 77 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s new edition of Dynamite drew 700,000 viewers on TNT, while the live “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” go-home edition of NXT drew 654,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #12. AEW ranked #69 in viewership, tying with The Murder Tapes on Investigation Discovery, while NXT ranked #70 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite show drew 757,000 viewers and ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 678,000 viewers and ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150, and #64 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.21 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.14 in that demographic.

AEW beat NXT in total viewers by 7% this week, and by 23.7% in the 18-49 key demographic rating. The 23.8% margin was the smallest for AEW in the key demo for an opposed night since June 24, 2020.

AEW was down 7.5% in total viewers from last week’s show, and down 13% in the 18-49 key demo rating. Dynamite was tied with the January 6 show for the worst key demo rating of the year, but that was on the night of the Capitol riot and cable news dominated. NXT was down 3.5% in total viewers from last week, while the key demo rating was up a whopping 50% from last week. This was tied with January 27 show as the best 18-49 rating of this year.