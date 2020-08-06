AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 8/5

Week 43 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite pick up another win over WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 901,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 753,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #27. Stay tuned as the viewership rankings will be updated shortly when the Cable Top 150 is released. Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 773,000 viewers and ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, and #57 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 707,000 viewers and ranked #28 in the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership.

This is the best AEW Dynamite viewership since the March 14 post-Revolution episode, which drew 906,000 viewers. This is also the best 18-49 demographic rating since the February 5 episode, which drew a 0.36 rating in the key demo, and 928,000 viewers.

AEW drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.20 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.18 in that demographic.