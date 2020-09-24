AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 9/23

Week 50 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite pick up another win over WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 835,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT episode drew 696,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. AEW ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #38. AEW ranked #63 in viewership, while NXT ranked #73 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 886,000 viewers and ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, and #55 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 689,000 viewers and ranked #31 in the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.18 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.34 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.18 in that demographic.