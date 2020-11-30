AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For Last Week (11/25)

Week 59 of the Wednesday Night War saw WWE NXT defeat AEW Dynamite in viewership, but not the ratings in the key demographic. The numbers are just now being released due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 710,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT show drew 712,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #25. AEW ranked #64 in viewership, while NXT ranked #63 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite show drew 850,000 viewers and ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 638,000 viewers and ranked #56 in the Cable Top 150, and #74 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.20 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.37 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.14 in that demographic.

This was the second-best NXT viewership and 18-49 demographic rating since October, besides the Halloween Havoc special, which drew 876,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the key demo. NXT viewership was down 12% from the 2019 Thanksgiving Week episode. For AEW, this was the lowest Wednesday night number since the June 24 show, which drew 633,000 viewers. Dynamite was also tied with the September 22 show as the lowest rating in the key demo since June 24, which drew a 0.22 rating. Dynamite was up 7% from the 2019 Thanksgiving Week show.