AEW Dynamite And NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver Night 1 Previews For Tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT will feature the return of Mike Tyson. There is no word yet on what the boxing legend will be doing yet. AEW has announced the following for tonight-

-Mike Tyson returns

-Darby Allin defends TNT Championship vs. JD Drake

-The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

-Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country

-Adam Page vs. Max Caster

-AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks & Jon Moxley vs. AEW Champion Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network will be the TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 1 special. The show will be headlined by Io Shirai defending the Women’s Championship against Raquel Gonzalez.

TakeOver Night 1 will air on USA and the WWE Network. The show will begin at 7 PM Eastern Time on the WWE Network with a one hour Pre-Show, featuring Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark.

Below is the full line up for tonight-

–NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai [C] vs. Raquel Gonzalez

–NXT UK Championship: WALTER [C] vs. Tommaso Ciampa

–Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. MSK

–Gauntlet Eliminator to Name the Night 2 Opponent for NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano: Leon Ruff (1st) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (2nd) vs. Bronson Reed (3rd) vs. Cameron Grimes (4th) vs. Dexter Lumis (5th) vs. LA Knight (6th & final participant)

-Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

-Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark (Pre-Show)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT & AEW shows here on PWMania, and be sure to join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.