AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Garland, Texas Tickets on Sale Today

AEW is going to the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, for a live episode of Dynamite and a Rampage taping called Winter is Coming.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com beginning at 10am ET. Tickets begin at $29 before facility fees and service charges are applied.

Here is the latest AEW tour schedule:

* AEW Dynamite: October 26 – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA

* AEW Rampage: October 28 – Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

* AEW Dynamite: November 2 – Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

* AEW Rampage: November 4 – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

* AEW Dynamite: November 9 – Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

* AEW Dynamite: November 16 – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

* AEW Rampage: November 18th – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

* AEW Full Gear: November 19th – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: November 23 – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: November 30 – Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: December 7 – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage (Winter is Coming): December 14 – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage (Holiday Bash): December 21 – Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: December 28 – 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO

* AEW Dynamite: January 4 – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: January 11 – The Forum in Los Angeles, CA