AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Viewership and Rating Report for 10/5/22

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 1,038,000 viewers, up from 990,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.34 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

Dynamite ranked second among the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from ninth last week. This was Dynamite’s three-year anniversary edition.

Last week, the show was subjected to extensive coverage of Hurricane Ian, which dominated the night on cable, occupying the first through seventh-ranked shows.

Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.33 – last week: 0.34

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.22 – last week: 0.22

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.44 – last week: 0.46

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.22 – last week: 0.24

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.12 – last week: 0.14

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.22 – last week: 0.25

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.41 – last week: 0.40

* Viewers 50+ – 0.46 – last week: 0.41