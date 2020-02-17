AEW Dynamite Announced For Las Vegas On 5/27

AEW has announced the 5/27 Dynamite episode for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
This episode will air just days after the Double or Nothing pay-per-view that is also being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Tickets for Dynamite Vegas go on sale this Friday. Below is the full tweet on the show:
THE PARTY CONTINUES!
Feel the fallout of #AEWDoubleorNothing as #AEWDynamite will be at the @MGMGrand Garden Arena Wed, May 27th
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 21st, Noon EST, & start at $25!
Check https://t.co/5WsWwylJ8p & https://t.co/XprqepFltw for full event details. pic.twitter.com/GJlRkVbwII
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 17, 2020