AEW Dynamite Announced For Las Vegas On 5/27

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW has announced the 5/27 Dynamite episode for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This episode will air just days after the Double or Nothing pay-per-view that is also being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets for Dynamite Vegas go on sale this Friday. Below is the full tweet on the show:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR