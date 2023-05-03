AEW Dynamite: Baltimore Pre-Show For Tonight With Renee Paquette, RJ City (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means ….

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c.

Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, Renee Paquette and RJ City check in with a special look at tonight’s show.

Check out the official AEW Dynamite pre-show for tonight’s event at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Baltimore, MD.