AEW Dynamite Beats WWE SmackDown In First-Day Ticket Sales For New York Shows

There was a pre-sale today for the September 22nd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite in Queens, New York. Twitter account @WrestleTix reported that over 8000 tickets were distributed of Wednesday evening.

There's a lot that went into this estimate. Everything in green is in play (minus the red rectangle – hard cam area). There could partial sections that will open up Friday which is why I provided a low & high end estimate. Much more to come and we'll learn a lot more Friday. — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 14, 2021

When tickets were made available on July 9th for the September 10th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, around 6,400 of them were distributed. It should be noted that the Smackdown ticket prices are more expensive than Dynamite ticket prices with Smackdown ranging from $56 to $506 while Dynamite tickets start at $25.