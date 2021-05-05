AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview For Tonight (5/5)

AEW will present their Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite tonight on TNT. The main event will feature The Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle in a 10 man double ring match.
Besides Blood & Guts tonight’s show will also feature a Fatal 4-Way to name new #1 contenders to the World Tag Team Championship, Miro speaking on his future, & more.
Here is the full line up for tonight-
-The Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle in the two ring Blood & Guts main event
-SCU vs. Varsity Blondes vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed (winners to face World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks next week)
-Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa
-Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
-Britt Baker in action
-Miro to speak
-Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to appear