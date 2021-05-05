AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview For Tonight (5/5)

AEW will present their Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite tonight on TNT. The main event will feature The Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle in a 10 man double ring match.

Besides Blood & Guts tonight’s show will also feature a Fatal 4-Way to name new #1 contenders to the World Tag Team Championship, Miro speaking on his future, & more.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on tonight’s AEW show and join us for coverage later tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here is the full line up for tonight-

-The Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle in the two ring Blood & Guts main event

-SCU vs. Varsity Blondes vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed (winners to face World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks next week)

-Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa

-Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

-Britt Baker in action

-Miro to speak

-Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to appear