AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Preview for Tonight (6/29)

Tonight, AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan for the Blood & Guts special.

The fallout of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be featured on tonight’s episode. New Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC will both make appearances, while Claudio Castagnoli will make his Dynamite debut. The epic two-cage Blood & Guts match between The Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club & Friends will be the headline the evening.

The following lineup has been revealed by AEW for tonight’s Blood & Guts special:

– Forbidden Door fallout

– Christian Cage will speak

– Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Leila Grey

– Blood & Guts Match: The Blackpool Combat Combat Club & Friends (Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker)