AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Results – June 29, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan for a special Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s post-Forbidden Door edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is another stacked lineup.

Scheduled for the show is the fallout from The Forbidden Door, Orange Cassidy vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page, Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey for the TBS Women’s Championship, as well as The Blackpool Combat Combat Club & Friends (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) in Blood & Guts match.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts results from Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of PWMania.com as the show aired live on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: BLOOD & GUTS RESULTS (6/29/2022)

The regular theme and opening video package airs to get this week’s show off-and-running.

We then shoot inside the Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, MI. where the commentators welcome us to the show.

Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

From there, Orange Cassidy makes his way out to new entrance music for the opening contest on this week’s post-Forbidden Door edition of the show.

The AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts opening match this week will feature “The Freshly Squeezed” one going up against “All Ego” Ethan Page of The Men of the Year.

On that note, Cassidy, accompanied by The Best Friends, await the ring entrance of the Dan Lambert-coached contender. Out comes “All Ego” accompanied by Dan Lambert.

The American Top Team founder then gets on the microphone as they head to the ring and he demands that The Best Friends be sent to the back, as they do not have the proper managers license to warrant a position at ringside for this match.

Lambert gets his way and the tye-dye wearing Best Friends are forced to head to the back as fans in the arena chant “Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!”

Page enters the ring as Lambert settles at ringside. He and Cassidy stare each other down as the fans break out in loud chants and cheers waiting for this one to get started.

We see some back-and-forth action and then “All Ego” starts to pull ahead. He takes it to the fan-favorite for a couple of minutes and then the “Freshly Squeezed” one fires up for his big offensive comeback.

Cassidy takes it to “All Ego” with relative ease as he fires up, and then stops Dan Lambert on the ring apron. He steals a bottle of Orange Juice from him and hits his Orange Punch finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Luchasaurus vs. Serpentico

Now Christian Cage makes his way out for his advertised promo segment. This week he doesn’t talk as much, or nearly as long, but takes the same shots as Jungle Boy regarding his dead father, Luke Perry, and his mother’s fondness of “Captain Charisma.”

Christian Cage then brings out his monster, to which Luchasaurus comes out to his own demonic-sounding theme song. He looks more evil and his presentation is much more heel-like.

Cage settles at ringside as Luchasaurus gets ready for an impromptu one-on-one showdown against Serpentico.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this singles bout between two masked competitors. Luchasaurus dominates with ease in what amounted to nothing more than a basic squash match / showcase bout. Luchasaurus gets the win and looks like a scary beast — controlled by Christian Cage — in the process.

Winner: Luchasaurus

