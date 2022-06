With 1.023 million viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the June 29th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite that featured the Blood and Guts steel cage match was a success. For the first time since March 23rd, Dynamite reached one million viewers as the show concluded the evening in the top spot on cable.

In contrast, AEW Dynamite’s June 22nd 2022 episode attracted 878,000 viewers and scored a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.