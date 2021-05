The post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT is scheduled to air next Friday night.

The TNT schedule currently lists next week’s Dynamite episode for Friday, June 4 at 10pm ET, instead of the usual Wednesday night timeslot. The change was made due to the NBA Playoffs airing on TNT.

This week’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite will also air on Friday night at 10pm ET due to the NBA Playoffs airing on Wednesday.