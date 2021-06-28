AEW Dynamite Event In Boston Rescheduled

AEW has announced that the 9/8 Dynamite scheduled for Boston at the Agganis Arena has been moved to 10/27.

This show was originally scheduled for 4/15/2020, then moved to 8/5/2020, then moved to 4/21/2021. It has been moved again, apparently due to COVID.

Tickets previously purchased are good for 10/27 or fans can obtain refunds at the point of purchase.

Here is AEW’s full announcement on the schedule change-