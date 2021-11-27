AEW Dynamite Fast Nationals Ratings For 11/24

The Fast National ratings for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been released, courtesy of Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian.

Wednesday’s live Dynamite from the Chartway Arena in Chicago reportedly drew 809,000 Fast National viewers on TNT. This would be down 17.78% from last week’s final viewership of 984,000 viewers for the post-Full Gear episode. The Fast National numbers also have Wednesday’s Dynamite doing 344,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic. This would be down 28.33% from last week’s final key demo viewership of 480,000 viewers for the post-Full Gear show.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics estimates that the final Dynamite viewership will be around 855,000 viewers for a decrease of 13.10% from last week. Thurston also estimates that the final key demo viewership will be around 375,000 viewers for a decrease of 21.88%, and that the a key demo rating will be a 0.29, which would be down 21.62% from last week.

The 2020 Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 710,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and that episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

As noted, due to the Thanksgiving holiday the numbers for Wednesday’s Dynamite will be delayed until Monday before 5pm ET. The numbers for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling Wrestle House 2 special will be available on Tuesday morning, while the ratings for tonight’s WWE SmackDown and tonight’s AEW Rampage will be available on Tuesday before 5pm ET. The ratings for Monday’s WWE RAW will also be delayed until Wednesday around noon. Regular ratings updates will resume next Wednesday as the NXT numbers will be available at the usual time, around 4pm ET.