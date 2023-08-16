AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen Pre-Show For Tonight (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means ….
All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c.
Ahead of tonight’s annual Fight For The Fallen edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, Wrestle Aunts Renee Paquette and RJ City check in with a special look at the show.
Check out the official AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen pre-show for tonight’s event in via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen results coverage from Nashville, TN.
TONIGHT!#AEWDynamite Fight For The Fallen is coming to you LIVE from Nashville, and your #WrestleAunts @RJCity1 and @reneepaquette are here to let you know ALL about the massive night ahead!
Tune into @tbsnetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT for all the action! pic.twitter.com/a0uBU4vuwy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2023