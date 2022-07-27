AEW Dynamite Fight for The Fallen Preview for Tonight (7/27/22) Bryan Danielson Returns

Tonight on TBS, the 2022 Fight for The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite will be shown live from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center.

The main event of tonight’s Dynamite special will feature Rush vs. Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Title. Tonight will also feature matches for the FTW Title and the AEW Women’s World Title.

At addition, Bryan Danielson will make his ring comeback to face Daniel Garcia at tonight’s Fight for The Fallen. Danielson will compete in his first match since being injured in the Anarchy In The Arena battle at Double Or Nothing on May 29.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– Dante Martin vs. Sammy Guevara

– Jungle Boy will speak for the first time since Christian Cage turned heel on him

– Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

– AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese in a Handicap Match with AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee banned from ringside

– FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against Danhausen

– AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Miyu Yamashita

– Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Rush

Here is the Fight for The Fallen Control Center video: