AEW Dynamite: Fight for The Fallen Rating Report for 7/27/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite’s live Fight for The Fallen episode on Wednesday attracted 976,000 viewers on TBS.

This is an increase of 7.25% from the episode from last week, which attracted 910,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest Night 2 show.

Dynamite this week received a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. The rating is up 3.13% over the previous week’s 0.32. 430,000 viewers from the 18-49 demographic watched the show this week, which is represented by the 0.33 key demographic rating. According to Wrestlenomics, this represents an increase of 3.12% above the 417,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating reflected from last week.

With a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite came in at number two on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a drop from the top spot last week.

This week on television, Dynamite received the 33rd-highest number of viewers. It improved from last week’s rating of #62.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode tied with two other episodes for the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year, with the thirteenth-highest overall audience of the year. The big NY vs. NY MLB game, which topped the night’s Cable Top 150, served as the night’s main sporting event. Viewership of Dynamite on Wednesday increased by 7.25% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating increased by 3.13%.