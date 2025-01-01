AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen Results – January 1, 2025

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS with their annual “Fight For The Fallen” installment of AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter, Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page, FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Death Riders, Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong in a Casino Gauntlet Qualifier for next week’s show, as well as an announcement from Jeff Jarrett.

AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen results from Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

AEW DYNAMITE: FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN RESULTS (1/1/25)

A brand new opening video and theme song, “I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it” (yes, THAT Jesse Spano, Saved by the Bell, speed addict song) airs to get the first AEW Dynamite of the year officially off-and-running. Excalibur welcomes us to the Fight For the Fallen episode of the show and runs down the lineup.

Death Riders & Rated-FTR Hype Main Event

An intense Jon Moxley cuts a promo in front of a line of his Death Rider soldiers standing behind him. He talks about destroying the AEW World Championship, which is still covered up in a briefcase. He acknowledges Adam Copeland. “I know exactly what he’s about,” as we see their interaction at the end of AEW Worlds End 2024 and their Trios battle tonight.

We then cut to Rated-FTR in matching t-shirts standing backstage in Asheville, N.C. Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler each take turns talking. Copeland says he saw fear in Mox at Worlds End. He says tonight is gonna be fun. “Rated-FTR …out!” says Harwood to wrap things up.

Hangman Page vs. Orange Cassidy

Inside the arena, Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts does his custom “Wherever, Whatever” introduction as he heads to the ring for our first match of the evening. He settles in the ring. Hangman Page’s entrance tunes hits and out he comes to “Cowboy sh*t!” chants. The bell sounds and off we go.

Straight out of the gate, the two trade strikes before Page heads to the ropes, setting up for a Buckshot Lariat to no avail. Cassidy leaves the ring with the Hangman pursuing him, only for Orange to catch him with a rollup for a near fall. Page sends Cassidy to the corner for his troubles.

He then hammer throwing him to the opposite side before laying him out for a two count. Cassidy gets back to his feet, evading a corner strike by Page, who catches him with a right hand sending Orange off the apron. Page yells at a crew member to move before grabbing Cassidy, sending him into the barricade not once but twice.

Hangman breaks the ref’s count before bringing Cassidy to his feet for a powerbomb, but Cassidy reverses with a back body drop instead. Page is then sent to the barricade as Cassidy mounts up for a set of punches, stopping to break the ref’s count himself before leaving the ring, where he is met with a right hand by the Hangman.

Cassidy goes for a dive to the floor, but is caught by Hangman. He leaps onto the ring apron to escape, but ends back in the clutches of Hangman, who launches him overhead with a fall-away slam onto the entrance ramp. On that note, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When the show returns, we see the intensity and pace of the action pick up. After some back-and-forth shifts of offensive momentum, Hangman Page picks up the pin fall victory after avoiding an Orange Punch and connecting with his own Buckshot Lariat. After the match he continued to attack Cassidy. He hit him with two Dead Eyes. He also attacked Christopher Daniels.

Winner: Hangman Page

Jay White Talks Worlds End, Casino Gauntlet & Maximum Carnage

Backstage, Jay White cuts a promo about how he’s already not starting out 2025 as he had planned. He says Wheeler Yuta cost him his chance to win the AEW World Championship at AEW Worlds End 2024. He vows to sure him over and over again how he feels. He still has a path to Moxley at Maximum Carnage. He says he’ll win tonight and win the Casino Gauntlet next week.

The Acclaimed vs. Hurt Syndicate

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of The Acclaimed’s theme. Out comes Max Caster holding signs like Sammy Guevara in his early AEW days, but not rapping. He and Anthony Bowens settle in the ring as split-screen footage airs showing Bowens cut off Caster trying to rap.

After they settle inside the squared circle, their music dies down and the entrance tune for The Hurt Syndicate plays. Out comes MVP along with “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin. MVP gets the fans to chant along with the chorus to the theme. “We hurt people! We hurt people!” It’s becoming an established new wrestler entrance sing-along.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening. Lashley attacks Caster and then Bowens to get things started hot. Meanwhile, MVP joins the crew on special guest commentary as Lashley and Caster start things off as their legal men for their respective teams.

MVP says Caster took to long upon receiving the business card from The Hurt Syndicate. Because of this, Lashley and Benjamin outright told MVP “we don’t want ’em.” Lashley continues to pulverize Caster in the ring with ease. He clotheslines him out to the floor and tags in Benjamin.

“The Standard of Excellence” goes to work right away on Caster on the floor. More of the same upon returning to the ring. Bowens bails on Caster. Lashley tags back in and nearly takes Caster’s head off with a spear and chokeslam, before ultimately finishing him off with the Hurt Lock for the win. “We hurt people! We hurt people!” After a quick word from Swerve Strickland about tonight’s main event, we head to a commercial break.

Winners: Hurt Syndicate

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

After a quick word from Swerve Strickland about tonight’s main event, we head to a commercial break. When we return from the break, Jamie Hayter makes her way to the ring for one-on-one action. Out next to The House of Black-style ring entrance is Julia Hart. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Following some back-and-forth action in the early goings, Hart bounces Hayter’s dome off the steel steps at ringside. We then head to a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues. When we return, we see the action back in the ring, with Hayter in control of the offense.

Hart fights back into the lead and heads to the top-rope. She goes for a moonsault, but Hayter moves and Hart lands on her feet, before falling to her butt and rolling back up. Hayter slaps a submission on Hayter and cranks away, but Hayter stands up still stuck in the hold. She hits a Death Valley Driver onto her knee and follows up with a lariat for a two-count.

Hayter heads to the middle ropes, but Hart sweeps her legs out and Hayter takes a bad bump. Hayter clutches her shoulder and ribs as the referee checks on her. Hart grabs an arrow from ringside and heads to the ring. The ref takes it from her and while getting rid of it, Hart sprays mist into the eyes of Hayter for the win.

Winner: Julia Hart

Mercedes Mone Eyes Third Title At Tokyo Dome

A “Kenny Omega — Next Week” vignette airs to promote the return of “The Cleaner” to Dynamite next Wednesday night. After that, we see a video message from Kazuchika Okada referencing Omega and, of course, culminating with him saying the word “b*tch.”

From there, we head back inside the arena where the ring is covered in a red carpet. The familiar sounds of Mercedes Mone’s theme hits and out comes “The CEO” of AEW doing her annoying little bounce-dance. She settles in the ring with the TBS title on her shoulder and the NJPW STRONG Women’s title on a podium.

Mone introduces a video looking back at her arrival in AEW last year, and the big year of 2024 she had in the promotion, and internationally. She tells Mina Shirakawa that she’s coming for that RevPro Championship. “And just remember, Mone changes everything!”

Roderick Strong vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

When this wraps up, we shoot to The Undisputed Kingdom backstage. Adam Cole vows 2025 will be their year now that they are back together and running on all cylinders. Roderick Strong vows to win the three-way tonight and reminds them that it’s every man for himself in the Casino Gauntlet next week.

Inside the arena, the theme for The Undisputed Kingdom hits and out comes Roderick Strong. He settles in the ring and then Jay White’s entrance tune plays. “Switchblade” makes his way out alone and settles in the ring as well. Finally, the music for Swerve Strickland plays and he makes his way out accompanied by Prince Nana.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes three-way. Swerve gets off to a strong start, but ends up dumped on the floor by White. Strong takes over from there and as The Undisputed Kingdom member stands tall as the lone man on his feet, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, the action continues until White hitting the Bladerunner for the pinfall victory. With the win, he will enter number one in the No. 1 Contender Casino Gauntlet on next week’s show. After the match, Ricochet comes out with scissors and attacks Swerve until he is a gross bloody mess. He also beats down Prince Nana with a chair.

Winner and No. 1 in Casino Gauntlet: Jay White

Jeff Jarrett’s Announcement

Backstage, Alex Marvez tries to get a word from Jeff Jarrett’s buddies when the Last Outlaw himself appears. Marvez is asked to leave as the group convenes, with Jarrett asked if he is sure he wants to go through with whatever announcement he has to make tonight.

Karen appears to promise she will stand by him, no matter what, before handing him a pair of his boots, with Jarrett walking off as we cut away.

We then see Mariah May, who continues to hype herself up as she talks about the state of the women’s division. She calls herself the epic, saying it’s time for the “greatest women’s division” to prove themselves to the champion. She says the division can’t touch her, but she’d love to see them try.

Back inside the arena, Jeff Jarrett’s theme hits and he comes to the ring with his wrestling boots over his shoulders. There’s a guitar and other Jarrett stuff in the ring. He gets on the mic and tells the entire story of his family’s legacy and how it led to him being in the business. He talks, without saying the name, about launching TNA Wrestling.