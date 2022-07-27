AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen Results – July 27, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts with their annual “Fight For The Fallen” edition of Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against Rush, Thunder Rosa putting her AEW Women’s title on-the-line against Miyu Yamashita, as well as Ricky Starks defending his FTW title against Danhausen.

In non-title action, Bryan Danielson makes his in-ring return against Daniel Garcia, Dante Martin goes one-on-one against Sammy Guevara, Shane “Swerve” Strickland battles Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling in a handicap bout and we will hear from Jungle Boy.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen results coverage from Worcester, Mass. The following report was written by Matt Boone of PWMania.com (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TBS on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

AEW DYNAMITE: FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN RESULTS (7/27/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual AEW Dynamite theme song and video package and then we shoot live inside the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. where the commentary team welcome us to the show.

From there, we head down to the ring for our opening contest of the evening on this week’s show, which as noted, is the annual Fight For The Fallen edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

Interim AEW Championship

Rush vs. Jon Moxley (C)

After that, Justin Roberts gets us started as he begins the formal introductions for the first bout of the evening, which will feature the Interim AEW Championship up for grabs.

With that said, Rush’s theme hits and he emerges alongside Jose The Assistant. The two head to the ring for this Interim AEW Championship contest.

Once the duo settles inside the squared circle, the theme song dies down and then we hear the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” as the reigning, defending Interim AEW Champion emerges as he makes his custom ring entrance through the crowd inside the DCU Center.

As Mox heads to the ring, the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, joins the gang for special guest commentary. Mox then settles inside the ring and his music fades down. Rush ambushes him before he can get prepared and this one starts off with a bang.

Rush knocks Mox outside of the ring and follows him out to the floor to continue the assault. He gets in some more shots and then brings the action back into the ring where the bell sounds to officially get this match started.

Back in the ring, Rush continues to dominate the Interim AEW Champion, taking it to Mox as the fans inside the Worcester venue boo him like crazy. He bites at Mox and then stands up to taunt the crowd as Mox rolls to the floor to clear the cobwebs.

Rush again follows him out to the floor and attacks him from behind. We already see Mox is bleeding from the forehead. Rush grabs Mox and rubs his hand on the blood and then licks it, ala BJ Penn licking the blood off of his gloves after a big UFC win during his prime.

We see a steel chair enter the mix and Rush looks to take out the leg of Mox. He rolls Mox back into the ring and again turns to taunt the fans while still on the floor. Jose The Assistant stands by his side to boast on his behalf as well.

Meanwhile, Mox has recovered inside the ring and he runs and launches himself at the challenger. He starts to show signs of life now as he gets in his first offense of the night on the floor as he takes it to Rush. He blasts him with some chops and dumps him on the floor before rolling back in to break the referee’s count.

Back on the floor, Mox slams Rush into the steel ring steps. He follows that up with some headbutts to the cheek bone of Rush and then brings the match back into the ring where he continues to build on his offensive momentum.

Mox gets in some more offense and then the match spills out to the ringside area on the floor again. We see Rush jump back into the offensive driver’s seat and this time he picks up the intensity and violence factor as he grabs some cords laying around and wraps them around Mox’s throat.

He begins choking away at the champion as the commentators talk us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our opening title contest. We return from the break and see that Mox has returned in the offensive driver’s seat.

We see some quick near fall attempts after some big spots but Rush survives them and takes back over. He grounds the champ and locks in a crossface submission attempt as a bloody Mox hangs on and eventually escapes.

Mox blasts a grounded Rush to the mid-section before stomping away at him in his trademark spot. He picks up Rush, who backs him into a corner with a vengeance. Mox comes out of the corner but runs into a belly-to-belly from Rush. Both guys are down and slow to get up.

Regal admits being impressed with Rush on commentary, noting he should be cheering for Mox but can’t help be impressed by the challenger. Rush then takes Mox to the top-rope but Mox claws and bites back at Rush before knocking him off.

Andrade El Idolo ends up running out and knocking Mox off the top-rope. We then see The Lucha Bros run out from the back and chase Andrade off through the crowd. Mox rolls up Rush and goes for the pin but Rush kicks out after the count of two.

Rush blasts Mox with a big elbow strike and then drops Mox in the corner. He backs up and charges at him, but Mox pops up and blasts him with a big lariat as he was coming in. Rush fights back and ends up connecting with his Straight Jacket Piledriver for a close near fall attempt.

We see Mox fight back into the offensive lead a few moments later and he ends up connecting with a huge Paradigm Shift. He goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out. Mox then slaps on a Bulldog Choke and Rush ends up tapping out.

Winner and STILL Interim AEW Champion: Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho & J.A.S. Come Out, Jon Moxley Accepts Title Challenge

Once the match wraps up, we see Mox in the ring celebrating his title defense as his music plays. His music then cuts off and we hear the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho’s theme.

As “Judas in my Mind” plays, out comes Chris Jericho and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society to the top of the entrance stage.

J.A.S. then boasts about the recent success of himself and the rest of his group. He mentions some by name, including Anna, whom he mentions took advantage of an opportunity that they gave her.

Anna Jay says she’s the new Anna Jay — Anna Jay.A.S. She claims to be the sexiest and toughest. Jericho then takes the mic back and brings up his own toughness displayed in the Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Eddie Kingston from last week’s show.

Jericho then gets to why he is out here. He says after two-and-a-half years, he is demanding his rematch for the title against Jon Moxley at Quake by the Lake.

Mox then responds and says he hates Jericho. He says he also hates the sports entertainment crap they’re doing right now. He takes issue with Jericho mentioning Mox only being an interim champion. He says he and anyone else who don’t respect the title and him as champion can shove it up their ass.

He mentions how he used to look up to Jericho and admits he’s still one of the all-time best. Mox says he isn’t the sports entertainment champion but instead, the AEW champion and says if Jericho wants to step into the ring with him, and he’s got the balls, leave all the J.A.S. members at home.

Mox says he doesn’t want the wizard or Le Champion or any of the nicknames he has this week. He says he wants the Lionheart. He says if the AEW title is going to be defended on his watch it will be Jon Moxley vs. “The Last Survivor of the Hart Dungeon, Lionheart Chris Jericho.”

AEW All Out To Feature AEW Trios Title Tournament

We shoot to the commentary table where Excalibur plugs the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view and mentions how it will feature a tournament that will crown the first-ever AEW Trios Champions.

Dante Martin To Have Skye Blue In His Corner

We shoot backstage where we see Dante Martin with Tony Schiavone. He mentions how he is going to have someone special in his corner tonight when he squares off against Sammy Guevara — none other than Skye Blue.

FTW Championship

Danhausen vs. Ricky Starks (C)

We head back down to the ring where we hear the familiar sounds of Danhausen’s theme song. The fan-favorite emerges and heads to the ring.

From there, we await the entrance of the champion, but first, an elaborate video package airs before FTW Champion Ricky Starks makes his way out.

Now we return live and the theme for “Absolute” plays and Team Taz member Ricky Starks makes his way down to the squared circle for the latest defense of his FTW Championship.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second of three title matches scheduled for tonight’s show.

Danhausen charges across the ring and blasts Starks with a pump kick to the jaw. He follows that up with a t-bone suplex into a pin attempt, only for Starks to kick out.

Starks then hits Danhausen with a running pump kick to the face of his own. He follows that up shortly after with a running spear and goes for the cover.

Just like that, this one is over. Starks retains the FTW Championship with a very quick win over Danhausen.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Ricky Starks

FTW Championship

Ricky Starks (C) vs. Hook

Once the match wraps up, Starks gets on the microphone and says once again he’s still got some left in the tank. He says he’s for real this time when he says he’s ready to defend the title in another open challenge.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Action Bronson hits the house speakers and the DCU Center goes absolutely bonkers as “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” Hook makes his way down to the ring.

The two go face-to-face and then the bell sounds to get the second FTW title bout in a row off and running. We see Hook connecting with all kinds of suplexes.

Starks ends up getting in a little offense of his own, but not much, as Hook counters a spot attempted by Starks into his own Red Rum finisher. He ends up getting the submission victory. We have ourselves a new FTW Champion as the crowd goes wild.

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: Hook

Powerhouse Hobbs Attacks Ricky Starks

After Hook’s title victory, we head to a commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Tony Schiavone in the ring with Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Starks talks about how he returned the prestige to the FTW Championship and he says no one but him could have done that.

The crowd cheers as Starks continues to talk. He says he deserves to talk for more than 40 seconds. He says he’s tired of hearing from people backstage telling him to be patient and that his time is coming.

Starks says his time was last year and his time is right now. As he continues to talk, he is blasted with a huge cheap shot from Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs lays Starks out with a huge cheap shot clothesline and the crowd and commentators are all shocked. Hobbs then hits Starks with his finisher and stares down at him as even Taz on commentary sounds shocked at what just transpired.

The Acclaimed Taking Out The Ass Boys On Trash Day Friday

We shoot backstage to a special message from The Acclaimed.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens address The Gunn Club and mention that Friday is trash day.

They hype a music video that Austin and Colten Gunn will need to watch to find out what kind of match they’ll be having at AEW Rampage later this week.

Sammy Guevara vs. Dante Martin

It’s time to head back to the ring for our next match of the evening here at the annual AEW Fight For The Fallen special edition of Dynamite on TBS.

With that said, out comes “The Spanish God” himself, Sammy Guevara. He makes his way down to the ring alongside Tay Conti. Once in the ring, the two do a big kiss as the crowd reacts.

Now the theme for his opponent hits and out comes Dante Martin accompanied by Skye Blue. Both men are in the ring and now the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see some back-and-forth action in the early going and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

When we return from the break, we see “The Spanish God” go on an offensive spree, as he hits a crazy running, diving spot from the ring to the floor, blasting Martin with a flying knee to the grill.

Back in the ring, we see Martin start to fight back into competitive form before ultimately taking over control of the offense.

Eventually Guevara fights his way back into the lead and he ends up connecting with his GTH finisher for the victory, improving his record to 20-2 in AEW.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

After The Match: The Action Continues …

Once the match wraps up, we see Guevara and Conti continuing to deliver punishment to Martin.

Conti and Skye Blue end up bumping into each other and getting in each others faces.

As this happens, we see Anna Jay.A.S. run out from the back. She and Conti end up taking out Skye Blue until Ruby Soho runs out to make the save.

Daniel Garcia With A Warning For Bryan Danielson

We shoot backstage where Daniel Garcia delivers a message to the returning Bryan Danielson ahead of their main event clash later tonight.

He vows to send him back on vacation if he hesitates for even a second, and says he will then be referred to as the greatest technical sports entertainer in the industry. We head to another commercial break after this.

Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh Confronted By The Best Friends

We return from the break to Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh standing together backstage.

Dutt tries mentioning some of the happenings from ROH Death Before Dishonor from this past weekend.

Lethal jumps in and says he doesn’t want to talk about that but would rather talk about their recent issues with The Best Friends.

The Best Friends then appear on camera and ask why they’re talking about them like they’re not just a few feet away.

Ultimately a match is made for this coming week’s edition of AEW Rampage on Friday night. Sonjay Dutt isn’t happy about this.

Jungle Boy Calls Christian Cage Biggest P*ssy He Has Ever Met

Now we return inside the DCU Center where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Jurassic Express.

Out comes Jungle Boy for his advertised promo segment where he will finally break his silence.

Jungle Boy makes his way down to the ring accompanied by Luchasaurus. The two head to the ring to a huge pop from the fans in Worcester.

They settle inside the ring and Tony Schiavone asks Jungle Boy about the recent comments and actions of Christian Cage.

Jungle Boy begins by calling Christian Cage the biggest p*ssy he has ever met in his entire life.

He brings up the origins of their beef, with him mentioning how Cage brought up being eliminated by him a while back in a battle royal. He says he guesses he cost him a bonus of some kind and realizes that’s what upset him because he needed the money due to his wife just divorcing his b*tch-ass.

He goes on to mention how Christian needed a monster, so he used Luchasaurus. He says that the monster, however, is his best friend. He brings up Cage using a steel chair on him. He tells him to swing a chair as hard as he can because he can take it.

Jungle Boy then goes on to talk about burying his famous father Luke Perry, but as he’s trying to tell the story, he is interrupted by Christian Cage who is standing backstage.

Christian Cage says Luchasaurus made a mistake by siding with Jungle Boy. He says his future was going to have gold and titles but he threw it all away to be Jungle Boy’s lap dog.

He tells Jungle Boy he didn’t run away because he was scared last week. He says he ran away because he was scared of what he would do to Jungle Boy if he stayed. He vows to drape a body bag over him and says he doesn’t have to worry about him talking about his father anymore. Instead, he can kick up some dirt and lay right beside him.

Christian Cage tells Luchasaurus he doesn’t have to do anything now because he already told him all of his secrets and says now he’s going to prey on him and use his weaknesses against him.

2-On-1 Handicap Match

Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Tony Nese & “Smart” Mark Sterling

After a quick backstage Cutler Cam segment involving The Young Bucks, “Hangman” Adam Page and The Dark Order, we head back inside the DCU Center where it’s time for our next match of the evening.

With that said, the commentators mention this will be a two-on-one handicap match and out comes Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling.

Also coming to the ring is their opponent, one-half of the AEW Tag-Team Champions from Swerve in our Glory, Shane “Swerve” Strickland. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

The commentators mention that Keith Lee is banned from ringside during this bout. We see Nese and Strickland mixing it up in the early goings. Strickland fares well early on and then the action spills out to the floor.

We see Strickland approaching Sterling when Nese gets him from behind. Strickland hits him with a couple of shots and brings the action back in the ring, where “The Premier Athlete” shifts the offensive momentum into his favor and begins taking out.

This doesn’t last long, however, as Strickland fights his way back into the offensive driver’s seat until a quick distraction from Sterling allows Nese to take back over. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Nese taking it to Strickland as the commentators mentioning how this has been more of a one-on-one match than a handicap bout.

We see Strickland knock Nese into Sterling for a tag they didn’t anticipate to make happen. Instead of coming into the ring to fight, however, Sterling quickly jumps down to the floor.

Strickland focuses his efforts on Nese, taking over control on offense. He hits a big spot off the ropes and then takes out Nese with a big spot from the ring to the floor. He then locks eyes with Sterling and a big smile comes across his face as he realizes he can now get his hands on “Smart” Mark.

In the ring, Strickland blasts Sterling with a big kick to the side of his dome. He goes for the cover and gets the three-count for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Josh Woods Attacks Keith Lee, Tony Nese Attacks Shane Strickland

We then see Josh Woods standing over a laid out Keith Lee as the commentators remind us that Woods is someone that Sterling was recently scouting.

Strickland finally notices this on the big screen and as he does, he is attacked from behind by Nese. Nese grabs Strickland’s tag title and looks at it.

The House Of Black Addresses Miro, Darby Allin Issues Coffin Match Challenge

We shoot to a vignette that features The House of Black members talking about Miro and how they will turn him into the respected Redeemer he deserves to be.

Darby Allin is then featured and he officially issues a challenge for a Coffin Match to Brody King. We head to a commercial break soon after this wraps up.

AEW Women’s Championship

Thunder Rosa (C) vs. Miyu Yamashita

It’s time for Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita II.

As noted, the aforementioned Japanese women’s wrestling star recently defeated Thunder Rosa in non-title action to earn a title shot against the champion.

We hear the theme for the Japanese star, and she makes her way to the ring. Out next is her opponent, the reigning, defending AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

With both ladies now in the ring, the bell sounds and we are officially off-and-running with our third of three championship matches scheduled for tonight’s Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Yamashita start to focus her attack on the leg of Rosa. As she continues to soften up the limb of the champ, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Rosa take back over control of the offense. She hits a big suplex into a pin attempt, only to get two on the referee’s count.

She continues to work over Yamashita and then heads to the top-rope, only for the Japanese women’s contender to blast her with a big karate kick to the dome.

The kick knocks Rosa out and she flops off the top onto the mat. Yamashita takes back over the offensive driver’s seat after that and she looks to finish off Rosa after connecting with some big kicks. Rosa hangs on and starts to fight back into competitive form.

Rosa looks for the Thunder Driver, however Yamashita avoids it and ends up hitting her Skull Kick roundhouse shot for a close near fall attempt. Rosa grabs the ropes to avoid being put away with a three-count.

The two trade roll-up attempts and then Yamashita starts connecting with vicious spinning roundhouse kicks over-and-over again. Rosa survives them and moments later connects with her Thunder Driver finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Rosa retains her AEW Women’s Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s Champion: Thunder Rosa

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

It’s main event time here on this year’s Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Daniel Garcia’s theme song. Out comes the J.A.S. member ready for action.

He makes his way down to the ring as we hear Chris Jericho joining the gang on special guest commentary for this one.

As he settles in the ring, his theme dies down. Now the familiar sounds of the theme for Bryan Danielson plays and “The American Dragon” emerges.

The Blackpool Combat Club member heads to the ring to a huge pop from the fans inside the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Both men involved in tonight’s main event are settled inside the squared circle and now the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Danielson attacks Garcia with some big kicks just before the bell sounds and then continues blasting him with more and more of them. He throws him into the corner and charges at him, connecting with a big uppercut.

Garcia ends up connecting with a kick of his own, which Danielson brushes off before sending the J.A.S. member out to the floor. He hits the ropes and builds up a full head of steam before connecting with a tope suicida. He has a rough landing on his head upon soaring out to the floor.

The fans break out in a loud “Welcome back! Welcome back!” chant as Danielson runs Garcia into the steel ring post with authority.

As Danielson rolls Garcia back into the ring, he heads back in after him, only for Garcia to catch him and blast him with repeated elbows. Danielson ends up eating them and rolling Garcia over for some brutal ground and pound of his own.

From there, Garcia starts to take over. He sends Danielson out to the floor and follows him out. He runs him into the steel barricade and then tears up the mat and padding on the floor, exposing the hard concrete floor.

He then runs Danielson into the barricade again. Danielson bounces off the barricade and charges right back at Garcia with a big elbow that connects. He rolls back into the ring to break the referee’s count and then rolls right back out to deliver more punishment to the J.A.S. member.

He charges at him with a big shot and then plays to the crowd before rolling him back into the ring. He climbs to the top-rope and extends his arms before leaping off and connecting with a big missile dropkick. He stays down upon the landing and the commentators question if he rung his own bell on the rough landing.

Garcia ends up recovering before Danielson does and he delivers some big blows as the commentators talk about how “The American Dragon” may have returned to action sooner than he should have.

Danielson tries to fight back but again ends up collapsing and holding his head. Garcia takes back over with some more offense and then brings Danielson out to the floor.

Once outside of the ring, Garcia takes Danielson over to the area where he tore up the mat and he connects with a big DDT, driving Danielson’s dome into the exposed concrete before we head to a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.

As we settle back in from our final commercial break of the evening, we see Garcia still taking it to Danielson as the action has returned back inside the ring.

Garcia works over Danielson in the corner and when the camera closes in on the two competitors, we see Danielson’s face has been busted open. Blood starts pouring down the face of “The American Dragon.”

Danielson finally starts to show his first signs of life since bouncing his own head off the canvas after an earlier top-rope high spot. He drills Garcia with some strikes and then takes him up to the top-rope again.

“The American Dragon” ends up connecting with a huge back-suplex on Garcia off the top-rope, with his own head once again bouncing off the canvas. We see Danielson covered in blood holding his arm this time after the rough landing.

Both guys eventually get back to their feet and begin exchanging shots. Danielson no-sells Garcia’s strikes and then unloads on him with a wide-variety of attacks, settling into his repeated “Yes!” kicks as the fans inside the DCU Center chant along with each one.

Garcia ends up countering a Danielson move attempt and locks the Blackpool Combat Club member into a dangerous submission. He cranks away but Danielson escapes and starts to fight some more. Garcia ends up taking over again and he blasts “The American Dragon” with repeated elbows.

Danielson eats them and eventually gets back to his feet where he counters the J.A.S. member and begins blasting him with repeated elbow strikes of his own as the fans chant “Yes! Yes!” with each shot that lands.

He stands up and backs into a corner as he waits for Garcia to get back to his feet. As he does, he charges at him only to eat a big shot from Garcia. Garcia then goes for another big spot and rolls Danielson up for a near fall attempt. Danielson kicks out and the fans break out into a loud “This is awesome!” chant.

The two trade shots in the middle of the ring until Danielson takes over and backs up. He charges at Garcia and connects with a running flying knee to the dome of the J.A.S. member. He looks for the LeBell Lock but Garcia avoids it. He rolls out to the floor.

Danielson ends up going out to the ring apron and he charges at him, leaping off the apron and connecting with another flying knee. He rolls Garcia back into the ring and as he goes to follow him back into the ring, we see a mysterious hand grab Danielson and stop him. This allows Garcia to take over and he locks Danielson in a sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Garcia cranks away at it and while Danielson doesn’t tap out, he passes out and the referee stops the match.

Once the match wraps up, we see Jake Hager in all black enter the ring. He raises Garcia’s hand and the two celebrate his big win. Chris Jericho runs down and joins the J.A.S. members in the ring for a continued celebration as they stand over a beaten Danielson.

That’s how this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Daniel Garcia