AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen Results – July 28, 2021

The regular signature kicks off this week’s show and then we shoot live inside the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. where Jim Ross welcomes us to the show.

From there, he is joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone as they run down the lineup for tonight’s show. After that they introduce an in-depth video package for our opening bout.

The Elite vs. Hangman Page & The Dark Order (Elimination Match)

A big ten man tag team match will kick things off inside the ring on this week’s AEW on TNT program. Once the package wraps up, the theme for Hangman Page hits and out he comes with The Dark Order, all dressed in matching jackets with purple bandanas around their necks.

They settle into the ring and then we hear the lengthy NBA style starting five intro for the team of The Elite. Representing their team will be Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers. For the opposing team it will be Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

The Elite members do a big Space Jam mock ring entrance to the popular “Ya’ll Ready For This?” dance track, complete with the tear-away sweat pants and basketball shorts / jerseys. With both teams in the ring now this one is about to get going.

We hear the bell as Don Callis joins in on guest commentary for this one. It looks like Page and Omega are gonna kick this one off, however Omega decides against it and it will be Karl Anderson and Page. They lock up and the fans immediately break out in “Cowboy Sh*t” chants as Page takes it to Anderson in the early goings.

Things build to a big spot where Reynolds hits a top rope superplex on Jackson onto a giant pile of wrestlers from both teams at ringside. This prompts a “Holy sh*t” chant as the action resumes in the ring. We see a cool spot with everyone hitting clotheslines on Gallows in the corner. Moments later, however, Anderson pins Reynolds to eliminate him.

Four guys hit a big team spot and score a pin to eliminate Karl Anderson moments later, and now it’s back to even pairings with both sides having four team members remaining. As the action picks back up following Anderson’s elimination, we head to a mid-match commercial break while the match continues.

As we settle in from the break, we see Grayson trying to torture rack the big man Gallows, but The Elite members elbows his way out of the situation. Grayson moments later hits a springboard corkscrew splash onto a pile of guys on the floor at ringside. Afterwards we see Gallows and Grayson fighting through the crowd as they chant “This is awesome!”

Grayson climbs up on a railing deep into the crowd and splashes onto Gallows. Afterwards we are told both guys have been counted out and are eliminated. Uno and Omega go at it as the legal men in the ring now. Uno nearly pins Omega, which freaks Callis out on commentary, however the champ hangs on. Omega gets the knees up as Uno tries a top-rope senton bomb. He hits a V-Trigger and One Winged Angel afterwards for the pin, eliminating Uno.

We’re down to Silver and Page against Omega and the Bucks. Silver gets the action started with a big spear, however it isn’t long before The Elite trio are dominating the action, taking it to Silver and taunting Page all-the-while. Jackson hits a leg lariat on Silver as we head to another mid-match commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return from the break we see Silver hitting an airplane spin on Jackson. From there, we are shown highlights of the Bucks hitting a powerbomb on Page on the hard part of the ring apron from the floor. Back in the ring on the live action, Silver eats some super kicks and a big suplex from Omega. Brandon Cutler sets up a basketball hoop at ringside and we see a package piledriver from the ring apron as part of an alley-oop dunk that kinda went wrong.

Back in the ring, the Bucks hit a BTE Trigger on Silver and Jackson covers him to eliminate him. This leaves Hangman Page to pull off some real “cowboy sh*t,” as he is now alone and still recovering from the ring apron power bomb, against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The fans chant “Cowboy sh*t” as he slowly gets back in the ring while Omega and the Bucks are licking their chops and taunting him.

Page and Omega go face to face. Omega spits in Page’s face and the fight is on as these two start duking it out. Page hits the ropes and walks right into a V-Trigger. He recovers and hits a big lariat but then the Bucks come in and we see a three-man super kick party from The Elite put Page down. They try and pin him but he hangs on. Jackson hits a 450 splash off the top on Page for another near fall attempt but again Page hangs on.

The action continues as Omega tags in and looks for a V-Trigger, only for Page to avoid it. Page turns Omega inside out with a clothesline but turns around to see both Bucks waiting for him. He takes them both out with clotheslines and begins climbing to the top rope with The Elite trio on the floor. He hits a big moonsault and splashes onto all three guys at ringside, before bringing Omega back in the ring.

Once they are in the ring again, Page and Omega trade shots in the center of the ring. Page hits a high angle power bomb on Omega and goes for the cover, but the Bucks break it up. Omega tags Jackson in. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat but Jackson avoids it. Page ends up going for it again moments later and he takes out both Bucks with it before pinning and eliminating Matt Jackson.

Omega grabs a title belt and goes for a shot with it but the ref takes it, so he is handed another belt and he goes to swing at him with that one, only to miss and walk into a big shot from Page. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat but misses and thanks to a distraction from the Bucks, Page walks into a big shot from Omega. Omega follows up with a V-Trigger. He hoists him up for the One Winged Angel and he hits it. He goes for the cover and scores the pin.

Winners: The Elite

PAC Gets Update On The Lucha Bros From Chavo Guerrero & Andrade

We shoot backstage where Alex Marvez is supposed to be standing by with Death Triangle. Instead, he is only standing by with PAC, who claims The Lucha Bros are here but stuck at the airport after someone cancelled their car. He says he wonders who did that.

As he continues to talk, up walks Chavo Guerrero Jr., Andrade El Idolo and company and they assure PAC that a limo has been sent for them and that they will soon be arriving in style.

Ricky Starks’ FTW Championship Celebration

Back inside Bojangles Coliseum, Taz is standing at a podium near the entrance ramp and he says it’s that time everybody has been waiting on.

He brings out the new FTW Champion Ricky Starks for his special championship celebration. Out comes Starks with Hook holding some orange roses and his title as a brass band plays “When The Saints Go Marching In” while he heads to the ring.

Once in the ring the music stops and Starks addresses his issues with “The Machine” Brian Cage. He talks about Cage not even checking up on him when he suffered a broken neck. He calls him a selfish, inconsiderate guy who doesn’t know the meaning of teamwork.

He claims Cage doesn’t understand how to be a star in ten years, something he claims he oozes himself. As he continues to talk he is interrupted by Brian Cage, who makes his way out and heads down to the ring to crash the celebration.

Cage clotheslines and takes out the brass band, including smashing a big brass drum over one of their heads. He grabs a trombone and heads in the ring as the commentators make a joke at Xavier Woods’ expense by saying there is no place in wrestling for a trombone. Cage breaks it over his knee and Starks and Hook go running.

Hiroshi Tanahashi To Get Shot At Winner Of Tonight’s IWGP U.S. Title Match

We go to a special message from Hiroshi Tanahashi, who talks about wanting the IWGP U.S. Championship and announcing that he will be challenging the winner of tonight’s title bout between new champion Lance Archer and Bullet Club member Hikuleo.

FTR (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Santana & Ortiz (w/ Konnan)

We head back live inside the Bojangles Coliseum where FTR and Tully Blanchard make their way out in new ring gear, before heading down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

They settle into the ring and their music fades down. Now the theme plays to bring out Santana & Ortiz, who are accompanied by Konnan. They make it down to the ring and their music cuts off.

The bell sounds and we are off-and-running with our next match of the evening. Ortiz and Cash Wheeler kick things off for their respective teams. Ortiz fares well early on but it isn’t long before Wheeler fights back into competitive form.

Ortiz then sends Wheeler flying through the ropes and out to the floor. When he returns in the ring both guys tag out, and now it is Santana and Dax Harwood as the legal men in the ring. These two trade shots and chops in the middle of the ring. As the action continues, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We return from the break and after some back-and-forth action we see Wheeler appear to hurt his arm on a spot involving the ring post. The ref seemed to be gesturing something as soon as it happened and Wheeler immediately walked out of camera frame to get checked on by doctors. Moments later the match wraps up with a big Brainbuster into a pin for Harwood. We see a bloody arm of Wheeler being checked on at ringside after the match.

Winners: FTR

A Message From Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

We head to a message from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. as she is standing by along with Rebel. She addresses some women’s division contenders before bragging about retaining her title with a broken wrist. We head to another commercial break.

Tony Khan’s Announcement & Darby Allin Plants Seeds For CM Punk Rivalry?

We return from the break to Tony Schiavone who reveals the announcement from Tony Khan, which is the week after the debut of AEW Rampage, on Friday, August 20 — AEW Rampage “The First Dance” goes down at United Center in Chicago, Ill. The fans immediately chant “CM Punk.”

After that we go to a message from Darby Allin and Sting, who say that AEW is the place to get it done in wrestling, even if you think you are “The Best in the World.”

IWGP U.S. Championship

Hikuleo (w/ Haku) vs. Lance Archer (C)

From there we head back inside Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. where Hikuleo of The Bullet Club makes his way down to the ring accompanied by his father, the legendary Haku (aka Meng).

He settles into the squared circle for our next match of the evening, which will feature the IWGP United States Championship on-the-line.

After that, Lance Archer, the man who won the title from Jon Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch on last week’s show, makes his way down to the ring. The bell sounds and we are off-and-running with this championship contest.

We see “The Murderhawk Monster” taking it to the Bullet Club member early on, and then Hikuleo hits a big powerbomb off the top-rope on Archer. Archer fights back into the lead again until he is turned inside-out by a big bodyslam. Hikuleo clotheslines Archer out to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break we see Archer fight back into the lead and then he does the Don Jardine tip of the cap by walking the top rope long ways before hitting a back flip into a splash on Hikuleo. Moments later he takes the fellow big man to the top-rope for an enormous superplex. He finally hits the Blackout and scores the pinfall victory to defend and presumably move on to defend against Hiroshi Tanahashi in the near future.

Winner and STILL IWGP U.S. Champion: Lance Archer

Malakai Black & Cody Rhodes Brawl Ahead Of Next Week’s Showdown

We shoot to the gorilla position where we see Cody Rhodes seated next to Tony Khan at a monitor right behind the curtain. Alex Marvez attempts to get a word with him but before he can say anything, he is kicked out of his witts by Malakai Black.

Cody gets up and the two brawl out to the top of the entrance ramp. Fuego del Sol and others come out to break things up and Black kicks him unconscious as well. We head to a commercial break as AEW officials try to restore order.

A Message To Lee Johnson From Miro

We return from the break to a message from Miro. He addresses Lee Johnson as his next TNT Championship challenger on next week’s show. He calls himself God’s favorite champion and references his double-jointed wife.

Hardy Family Office vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express

We return inside Bojangles Coliseum where the Hardy Family Office trio of Angelico and Private Party are led to the ring by “Big Money” Matt Hardy himself.

As they settle in the ring, their music dies down and out comes the trio of Jurassic Express — with Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy teaming up with Christian Cage for this AEW Trios showdown.

Christian Cage finally emerges last to a big pop from the North Carolina fans and he heads down to the ring as Jim Ross talks about his rivalry with Matt Hardy that is 23 years in the making.

As Christian settles into the ring, Tony Schiavone announces that QT Marshall sent him a memo informing him that the apology he was scheduled to do tonight has been moved to next week so that Schiavone’s family can be there for it.

The bell sounds and we are off and running with our next match of the evening. Christian and Angelico kick things off for their respective teams. The match continues as Christian and Hardy brawl to the backstage area. He ends up returning to set up the finish and help his team pull off the win. After the match, The Blade hits the scene and KOs Christian with brass knucks.

Winners: Christian Cage & Jurassic Express

Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

An in-depth video package airs to bring AEW fans up to speed on the dangerous Nick Gage ahead of his no rules match against Chris Jericho later tonight, and then we head back inside the Bojangles Coliseum.

The theme of Thunder Rosa hits as she makes her way out to the ring for our next match, which will be a singles bout contested in the AEW women’s division.

Julia Hart is also out and now the bell sounds to get this one officially underway. As the match gets going, the commentators talk about Rosa signing to become a full-time performer for AEW.

Hart pulls into the offensive lead and makes the novice mistake of playing to the fans, which prompts an aggressive Rosa to take back over and return to the offensive lead. She hits a running dropkick on Hart as she was seated in the corner and then hoists her up for the Fire Thunder Driver for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

A Message To Tanahashi From Jon Moxley

We shoot to a message from The Purveyor of Violence, as Jon Moxley is shown pacing backstage.

Moxley talks about how he was at an airport and noticed polo players from other countries have made it to Japan but he hasn’t been able to get over there forever now.

He claims that as soon as he loses the IWGP U.S. Title it’s convenient that Hiroshi Tanahashi surfaces and now Archer is going to Japan to defend the title over there. Mox thinks maybe Tanahashi learned from Yuji Nagata and others to avoid him.

No Rules Match

“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Nick F’N Gage

From there we shoot back inside Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. where the familiar sounds of Judas in My Mind plays as Fozzy’s own frontman comes out in his Painmaker attire and face paint.

“Le Champion” heads down to the ring and settles inside as the fans sing along with his theme. The music fades down and now out comes Nick Gage, complete with a bad ass ring introduction from “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts.

After that, the theme for The Pinnacle leader MJF plays and he makes his way out with a big tub of popcorn and a cheesey smile on his face. He heads over to the commentary desk for special guest commentary for this No Rules Match.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our main event of the evening here at the annual AEW Fight For The Fallen special. Straight out of the gate, Gage swipes at the arm of Jericho with a pizza cutter, slicing it open in the process. Blood pours down the arm of Jericho.

Jericho knocks Gage out to the floor and rams him into the barricade. Now Gage is bleeding from the mouth and forehead. The action resumes in the ring where we see a big superplex and a Falcon Arrow from Gage for a near fall. Gage plays to the crowd a bit but then walks right into the Sharpshooter from Jericho.

Gage grabs the ropes but because this is a No Rules match that does nothing, so he eventually escapes and slides out to the floor. Jericho comes out after him but Gage rams Jericho face-first into the steel ring post. Now we see both he and Jericho looking under the ring for some foreign objects.

We see Gage pull out some light tubes, while Jericho pulls out Floyd the baseball bat. Both guys take their toys and head into the ring. Gage grabs a light tube and goes after Jericho but Jericho hits him in the gut with a baseball bat as the camera shows a close-up of Jericho’s face, which is now covered in blood as well after the ring post spot.

Gage avoids another shot from Jericho and then he pulls a pizza cutter out of his pocket. He plays to the fans a bit and then heads over to Jericho. He grabs his hair and saws at Jericho’s face with the pizza cutter. Jericho screams in pain and blood rushes out of his face. The crowd comes alive as the commentators take us to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring in this, our main event.

We’re back from the break and we see 100 chairs around the ring and light tubes, bats, etc. Gage has Jericho down and out and he unfolds and sets up two steel folding chairs. He then lays a giant pane of glass across them like a coffee table. He heads to the top rope but Jericho comes to life and stops him, before heading up to the top-rope after him.

Jericho hits a flying hurricanrana on Gage off the top and he goes smashing through the glass, which flies everywhere, even some fans are seen on camera in the background looking down around them. Jericho goes for the cover on Gage and he is an absolute bloody mess from every spot on his body — his arms, legs, face, head — you name it and it’s bleeding.

We see Jericho go for the Codebreaker on Gage but Gage slams him down on all the shards of glass from the pane. He then grabs a couple light tubes and starts smashing them over Jericho’s head and body. Jericho is now bleeding like a stuck pig from every spot on his body. Gage hits a piledriver on Jericho on the glass and goes for the cover but Jericho kicks out.

Gage has a big shard of the light tube which he uses as a shank, repeatedly stabbing Jericho in the face with it. He breaks another light tube and grabs a piece of it and stabs and scrapes at Jericho’s face and eyes with it as he screams in pain. Gage grabs a pair of bundled together light tubes and the fans explode. He heads in the ring with them and hoists one of them up in the air. He goes at Jericho with it but Jericho sprays mist in Gage’s eyes and grabs the other light tube bundle. He blasts it over Gage’s face and follows up with the Judas Effect for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Labor No. 3 Revealed

After the match, MJF gets a mic and tells Jericho his labor no. 3 is going to be a match where the special stipulation is one that Jericho must win by performing a move off the top rope. He then talks about holding a grudge and shows a clip of Jericho mocking MJF with Juventud Guerrera references. Then MJF says “The Juice” Juventud Guerrera vs. Chris Jericho with the aforementioned stipulation will be his labor number three match on next week’s Homecoming. This week’s show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

