AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1 Viewership and Rating Report for 7/13/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, 942,000 people watched the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday as part of Fyter Fest Night 1.

This is a decrease of 3.77% from the episode from last week, which attracted 979,000 viewers for the post-Blood & Guts show.

The key 18-49 demographic gave this week’s Dynamite episode a 0.32 rating. This is down 11.11% from the 0.36 rating from the previous week. The 417,000 viewers from the 18-49 demo represented by this week’s 0.32 key demographic rating tuned in to the show. Wrestlenomics estimates that the 0.36 key demo rating represents 470,000 18-49 viewers last week, a decrease of 11.27%.

With a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite ranked first on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is the same as the previous week’s and the week before that.

For the evening on cable this week, Dynamite received a viewing ranking of #36. This is a drop from last week’s position of #32.

The audience for Dynamite on Wednesday was the eleventh-lowest of the entire year. Additionally, the episode tied with the May 4 programme for the year’s third-worst key demo rating. As it was a fairly typical night on TV, there was no sporting event last night. Viewership of Dynamite on Wednesday decreased by 3.77% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating decreased by 11.11%.

While The Five on FOX News won the night in cable viewing with 3.282 million viewers and a 0.23 key demo rating for the #4 slot on the Cable Top 150, Dynamite topped the night’s Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 key demo rating.

With an average of 3.456 million viewers, Big Brother on CBS had the highest viewership of the evening on network television. Big Brother also won the evening on network television in the key 18-49 age group with a 0.66 rating.

The audience for Dynamite this week decreased by 8.09% from the corresponding week in 2021. The key demo rating decreased by 20% from the previous year. The opening night of Fyter Fest was also the 2021 episode.