AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2 Preview for Tonight (7/20/22)

Tonight on TBS, AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, for Fyter Fest Night 2.

“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will square off in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match as the main event of tonight’s Dynamite. Throughout the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society will be kept in a shark cage suspended above the ring.

Here is the current line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander

– Brody King vs. Darby Allin

– Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

– ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

– Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage