AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 3 Results – July 20, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia for week two of AEW Fyter Fest 2022.

On tap for tonight’s special themed edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which kicks off at 8/7c, is a main event of “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match, Ricky Starks vs. Cole Karter, as well as a Swerve In Our Glory Championship Celebration with new AEW Tag-Team Champions Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee.

Also scheduled is Darby Allin vs. Brody King, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends, Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds, as well as AEW Trios action from the women’s division with TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and the duo of Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey from The Baddies taking on the trio of Athena, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 results from Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: FYTER FEST WEEK 2 RESULTS (7/20/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual theme song and cold open video package and then we shoot inside the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

Week two of AEW Fyter Fest 2022 kicks off with night three as AEW Dynamite is off-and-running on TBS. The commentary team of Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show and then we head down to the ring.

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Darby Allin and Brody King make their respective entrances to the ring and with both guys standing across from each other inside the squared circle, the bell sounds and our opening contest is officially underway.

We see some wild back-and-forth offense, with Darby using his speed and agility, flying all over the ring to get into competitive form against The House of Black member. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the back, we see some more intense back-and-forth action which leads into the finish of the contest, which sees King hit his sit-down power-bomb for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Brody King

After The Match: Malakai Black & Brody King Attacks Sting, Miro Comes Out

Once the match wraps up, we see the lights in the building go out as Brody continued the assault. When they come back on, “The Icon” Sting emerges.

Sting heads to the ring and then settles inside, but the lights go out again. When they come back on this time, we see Malakai Black in the ring.

He and Sting have an intense face-to-face stare-off like last week until Brody attacks Sting from behind and chokes him as Malakai sprays him with the black mist in the eyes.

The segment ends with yet another unannounced entrance, as Miro emerges from the back and heads down the ramp. We see Black and King staring from inside the ring.

As “The Redeemer” nears the end of the entrance ramp, we see another camera shot of Black and King in the ring, and Malakai is noticably smirking at the sight of Miro.

Cole Karter Confronted By Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

We shoot to the interview section backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with the returning Cole Karter.

Schiavone brings up Karter making his AEW TV return this evening, as he has accepted the open challenge issued by FTW Champion Ricky Starks.

Before Karter can say much of anything, Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs confront him. Starks boasts about being FTW Champion for over a year and he says it’s for a good reason — and he doesn’t see that changing tonight.

As Starks tries to walk off, he is stopped by Karter, who vows to beat him tonight. “Your future is going to look real similar to your past when I beat you for the FTW Championship, tonight,” Karter tells Starks.

After this, Starks and Hobbs smile and walk off to end the brief interview segment. Now it’s time to head back down to the ring for our second match of the show.

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor

We return to the ring for our second match of the evening, which will be tag-team action featuring members of the Blackpool Combat Club taking on members of The Best Friends.

Out comes Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor and they settle into the ring for this interesting tag-team showdown.

The familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” plays and out comes Jon Moxley via his custom entrance through the crowd. Wheeler Yuta also heads to the ring, while Blackpool Combat Club leader William Regal settles in on guest commentary for this bout.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see some fierce early action involving all four guys as Regal puts over both teams on commentary.

We head to a mid-match commercial break after a couple of minutes of action. When we return, we see a crazy spot where Taylor takes Mox off the top-rope with a backwards tombstone pile driver, spiking the interim AEW champion right on the top of his head / back of his neck in a scary spot.

Soon after this, we see Yuta and Mox make an offensive comeback and finish this one off with a “W.” This was an exceptionally good match, for the record.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

Swerve In Our Glory Championship Celebration With Appearance By Kevin Gates & Others

We head to the ring after a quick vignette promoting a title match for this Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. It’s time for a championship celebration from the new AEW Tag-Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory.

With that said, we hear the theme song for the new tag champs and out comes Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee with their newly won title belts. They settle into the ring and their music dies down.

The crowd immediately breaks out in a loud “Basque in his Glory” chant for Lee, which prompts Strickland to chime in with the first words from the team, addressing the crowd showing love to Lee and only Lee. He then does his, “Who’s House?” and the fans chant back, “Swerve’s House!”

He says thanks for that at least and then points out a special guest in the crowd, noting he is from the hip-hop universe just like himself. Kevin Gates is shown sitting ringside inside the Gas South Arena, and he is shown in a cameo appearance on-camera on the broadcast.

Keith Lee then makes a comment to him about when his new project is going to come out. From there, they begin their championship celebration, but it isn’t long-lived, as out comes Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling to spoil the fun.

They make their way down to the ring and end up getting too familiar with the aforementioned Kevin Gates, who decks them. Strickland then smooshes a cake in Sterling’s face and mocks him as he and Lee head to the back to end the segment. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

When we return from the break, Christian Cage’s theme hits and out he comes. He stops and then the heel theme for Luchasaurus hits and the masked former member of Jurassic Express joins him. The two head to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The two settle inside the squared circle as their music dies down. Now the theme for The Varsity Blonds hits and out comes Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison for our third match of the evening, which will be another bout in the AEW tag-team division.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. It looks like Christian Cage and Brian Pillman Jr. are going to kick things off for their respective teams, however Cage decides against this and tags in Luchasaurus before doing anything.

Pillman Jr. charges at Luchasaurus as soon as he steps through the ropes, but it was like he hit a brick wall that hits back, as Luchasaurus didn’t budge and ultimately decked the Varsity Blonds member.

We see Pillman Jr. get in a couple of rolling strikes but they don’t have much affect on the big masked-man, as he easily brushes them off and then blasts Pillman Jr. with a big clothesline that sends him out to the floor.

Moments later, Cage finally does tag in and he does essentially nothing but score the pin fall to pick up the victory for his team. Quick match.

Winners: Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

After The Match: Jungle Boy Returns, Confronts Luchasaurus & Christian Cage

We see Cage and Luchasaurus celebrating their easy victory in the ring and then their music cuts off and on comes the old Jurassic Express theme music.

Jungle Boy emerges in a leather jacket with a steel chair in hand and a scowl on his face. He heads down the ramp as Luchasaurus exits the ring to cut him off.

Or maybe not!

Luchasaurus ends up stepping aside and allowing Jungle Boy to head into the ring to score a measure of revenge on Cage, beating him down and leaving him laying as the commentators remind the viewing audience of all of the awful comments Cage made about Jungle Boy’s deceased father and other family members.