AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Results – July 13, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program tonight at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT title, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager, The Young Bucks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland for the AEW tag-team titles, Anna Jay vs. Serena and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest results from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

AEW DYNAMITE: FYTER FEST RESULTS (7/13/2022)

This week’s special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the arena in Savannah, GA. where the commentators welcome us to the show.

TNT Title

Orange Cassidy vs. Wardlow

From there, fireworks and pyro explodes as we settle in and get ready for our opening contest. Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Best Friends.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The TNT Champion Wardlow emerges and heads to the ring for his first title defense. He settles in the ring to a huge pop and high praise from Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone on commentary.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first bout of the evening. Orange teases a test of strength to start things off. As Wardlow goes to engage, he raises both hands up and puts them in his pockets.

Wardlow calmly removes Cassidy’s hands from his pockets and then proceeds to tear the pockets off his pants. He nearly takes him to powerbomb symphony from there, however Cassidy avoids it and picks up the pace. Wardlow cart-wheels out of Cassidy’s way in a cool spot.

Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor are starting to provide distractions, including Taylor pulling out a chainsaw. The referee ejects them both from ringside. Cassidy leads Wardlow in a chase around the ring. Danhausen comes out and teases putting a curse on him, but out of fear, decides against it.

This still distracts Wardlow, allowing Cassidy to come flying around the corner connecting with an Orange Punch. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

We return from the break and the commentators inform us it has been all Wardlow throughout the break. We see Cassidy fire up as we settle back in and he hits a big DDT after avoiding a piledriver from Wardlow. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch in the ring this time, but Wardlow avoids it.

Wardlow ends up connecting with an F10, but Cassidy still manages to kick out before the count of three. Wardlow goes to take Cassidy to powerbomb symphony, but Cassidy avoids it.

He hurricanranas him out to the floor and follows out with a diving splash. Back in the ring, he nearly knocks Wardlow’s block off with an Orange Punch x3, but Wardlow kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt. Cassidy then runs into powerbomb symphony and Wardlow makes the cover to retain.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Wardlow

Chris Jericho Addresses Eddie Kingston’s Barbed Wire Everywhere Challenge

We see video highlights of PAC’s defense of the AEW All Atlantic Championship and then return live to Chris Jericho’s theme hitting. Out he comes in a suit looking as dapper as ever as fireworks and pyro explodes.

He settles in the ring and gets on the mic. He addresses the recent Blood & Guts match and the recent attack of Ruby Soho, which he rubs in Eddie Kingston’s face. He calls him a stupid son of a b*tch and claims her getting hurt is his fault.

He brings up the barbed wire everywhere match and says it’s because Kingston is a mark for Terry Funk. He claims he’s more saddistic than Kingston. He says he won’t be facing Jericho but The Painmaker. He claims this is their final battle and when he’s done with him he can climb back in his hole.

Interim AEW Title

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley (C)

When we return from the break, Kingston is with Ruby Soho and Santana and vows to make Jericho, or the Painmaker, pay. From there, Konosuke Takeshita makes his way to the ring.

Out next to “Wild Thing” is Jon Moxley. William Regal settles in on special guest commentary for this match. The commentators mention Takeshita popping in a mouth piece for this match.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this interim title bout. We see Takeshita faring well early on. The two engage in a vicious back-and-forth chop-fest. Mox takes over and hits a piledriver.

As they continue to duke it out, Takeshita hits a crazy back suplex, dumping Mox on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ropes. As Takeshita goes to throw Mox back into the ring, he follows in to a big boot that knocks him down to the floor. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see Takeshita on a fired up offensive run. He lands a big running boot to the grill to Takeshita. He connects with a big braibbuster for a near fall soon after that. Takeshita is busted open now and bleeding profusely. He goes for a spot off the top but lands on the knees of Mox.

Takeshita fires up again and hits a big flipping dive over the ropes onto Mox on the floor. Back in the ring, he hits a big frog splash off the top for a close near fall. The fans chant “This is awesome!” and “Fight forever!” as they duke it out in the center of the ring. Eventually Mox takes over and while covered in blood himself, he hits a paradigm shift and finishes Takeshita off for the win in an excellent, bloody battle.

Winner and STILL Interim AEW Champion: Jon Moxley

Luchasaurus vs. Griff Garrison

We shoot to a message from The House of Black, which features Malakai Black, Brody King and Julia Hart delivering a message to Darby Allin.

When we return live, the theme for Christian Cage hits. He settles at the top of the stage and then Luchasaurus’ theme hits and out he comes as well.

Cage addresses The Varsity Blonds, who are already in the ring. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. stand and watch as Cage says Pillman Jr.’s father was not a legend like he is.

He shows off a picture of Garrison and mocks it. Cage asks Luchasaurus if he thinks Garrison looks like Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus heads to the ring ready to kill.

The bell sounds and we’ve got Garrison vs. Luchasaurus in one-on-one action. It doesn’t last long and Luchasaurus picks up the easy win.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Daniel Garcia Issues Challenge To Wheeler Yuta

After the match we go to an interview with Daniel Garcia, who issues a challenge to Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure title at ROH Death Before Dishonor. We then head to a commercial break.

The Dark Order Challenge The House Of Black

We return from the break to Hangman Page in tye-dye standing by with Tony Schiavone. In walks The Dark Order who challenge The House of Black for Rampage on Friday — vowing to beat those spooky perverts.

Jake Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli

We head back inside the arena where Jim Ross’ theme hits and he comes out to take his spot on commentary for hour number two of Dynamite: Fyter Fest.

Out comes Jake Hager for our next match of the evening. He settles inside the ring and then his opponent, Claudio Castagnoli makes his way out.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one, with the commentators talking about the tag-team history between these two.

William Regal is also on guest commentary for this one. We see Claudio charge right at Hager straight out of the gate. The fans chant “We the people!” as Hager takes over on offense on the floor.

We see Hager continue to dominate, blasting Claudio with big body shots in the corner and then connecting with a Hager Bomb off the ropes for a close near fall attempt. After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in, we see Claudio start to take over. He gets his Claudio spin on Hager and then slaps on a sharpshooter / Boston crab. The J.A.S. run down and hit the ring but Claudio sees them coming. He backs them off but then walks into a rock bottom from Hager for a close near fall. Moments later, Claudio hits a sit down power bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Hook Blows Off Lexy Nair

We shoot backstage where Lexy Nair attempts to get a word from Hook. He ignores her question about his undefeated record and then walks off as we head to a commercial break.

Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter Interrupt ThunderStorm

We return from the break to Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm standing by with Tony Schiavone. He asks Rosa about a Japanese contender coming to the U.S. and getting a shot at the title. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter end up interrupting them and dissing them.

Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

Now we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening. Serena Deeb makes her way out and settles in the ring.

Out next is her opponent, Anna Jay, who emerges to a nice pop from the fans in Savannah.

The bell sounds and we see Deeb go right after Jay. She dominates the action until Jay hits a counter into the Queenslayer. Deeb ends up surviving, however, and takes back over on offense from there.

We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, we see Jay nearly fire up for the win, however Deeb ends up locking her in a submission and refusing to let go until Mercedes Martinez ran out.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Tay Conti With A Message For Anna Jay

We return to Anna Jay being checked on by medics backstage. Tay Conti walks up and mocks her. She tells Jay to make better choices for her career. She says “think about it” and walks off.

AEW Tag-Team Titles

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Shane Strickland & Keith Lee vs. The Young Bucks

It’s main event time, folks! The team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks head to the ring as Taz talks on commentary about it being time to bring gold to Team Taz.

They settle into the ring and then their music dies down. Out next is Keith Lee and Shane “Swerve” Strickland. They settle in the ring.

Now the familiar sounds of the entrance music for the reigning, defending tag-team champions plays and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson — The Young Bucks.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final match of the evening, where the tag-team titles will be on-the-line. We see Jackson and Strickland each going move for move in the athleticism department.

Keith Lee leads the fans in chants as he and Strickland start to enjoy some time in the offensive driver’s seat. Matt Jackson hits a bunch of suplexes and then we see Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs team up for a power double-team spot.

Keith Lee and Strickland work over Jackson in the corner after that. Starks and Hobbs take over from there and hit a big double-team spot before we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break we see The Young Bucks doing a double-team move on Strickland, but he avoids it and ends up making the tag to Keith Lee. Lee goes for a big dive to the floor but is pulled out by Starks and Hobbs on the other end of the ring.

The Young Bucks go for another big spot but are stopped by Lee. Lee takes over in the ring, looking for a power bomb but Jackson avoids it. Hobbs tags himself in on Jackson.

Now we see Hobbs and Lee go nose-to-nose. They hit the ropes and start bouncing off each other. They end up knocking each other down at the same time after a big collision. Hobbs hits a frog splash off the top onto Lee for a close near fall.

The fans break out in a “This is awesome!” chant as the action picks up with everyone taking turns in the ring hitting high spots two-and-three people deep. The Young Bucks start hitting super kicks everywhere, blasting everyone that moves. Starks joins in for one but then the Bucks turn and each blast him with stereo super kicks.

The Young Bucks try and cheat with belt shots but walk into a big super kick from Starks. We see a big low blow spot and then The Young Bucks take over again. Lee and Strickland start hitting double-team spots. They nearly pick up the pin off that but Hobbs breaks it up. He hits a spinebuster and then starts spinebustering bodies of others onto others.

A couple more near falls later, Keith Lee starts dumping bodies over the top onto the floor for big crowd pops one after the other. Starks blasts Lee from behind and Strickland leaps off Lee’s chest for a back-flip spot onto a pile of bodies on the floor.

Back in the ring, Lee runs and hits a dive over the top, splashing onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Strickland hits the “Swerve Stomp” on Starks for the pin fall. We have new champions!

Winners and NEW AEW Tag-Team Champions: Shane Strickland & Keith Lee