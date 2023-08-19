AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Updated Lineup For Next Wednesday

You can officially pencil in several matches for the AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2023 special event.

During this week’s special Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, the entire lineup for the AEW Fyter Fest 2023 special edition of Dynamite next Wednesday night was announced.

Featured below is the complete AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2023 lineup for next Wednesday night, August 23, 2023, which will also serve as the AEW ALL IN 2023 “go-home” show for the premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27.

AEW DYNAMITE: FYTER FEST (8/23/2023)

* Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix* Jack Perry retires FTW Championship* Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox* Renee Paquette speaks with MJF* Aussie Open vs. The Hardys (ROH Tag-Team Titles)* Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho* Renee Paquette speaks with Adam Cole* The Elite vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns* Chris Jericho vs. Will OSpreay contract signing for ALL IN* FTR, Young Bucks face-to-face interview for ALL IN

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.