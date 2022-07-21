AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 Results – July 20, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia for week two of AEW Fyter Fest 2022.

On tap for tonight’s special themed edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which kicks off at 8/7c, is a main event of “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match, Ricky Starks vs. Cole Karter, as well as a Swerve In Our Glory Championship Celebration with new AEW Tag-Team Champions Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee.

Also scheduled is Darby Allin vs. Brody King, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends, Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds, as well as AEW Trios action from the women’s division with TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and the duo of Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey from The Baddies taking on the trio of Athena, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 results from Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: FYTER FEST WEEK 2 RESULTS (7/20/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual theme song and cold open video package and then we shoot inside the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

Week two of AEW Fyter Fest 2022 kicks off with night three as AEW Dynamite is off-and-running on TBS. The commentary team of Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show and then we head down to the ring.

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Darby Allin and Brody King make their respective entrances to the ring and with both guys standing across from each other inside the squared circle, the bell sounds and our opening contest is officially underway.

We see some wild back-and-forth offense, with Darby using his speed and agility, flying all over the ring to get into competitive form against The House of Black member. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the back, we see some more intense back-and-forth action which leads into the finish of the contest, which sees King hit his sit-down power-bomb for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Brody King

After The Match: Malakai Black & Brody King Attacks Sting, Miro Comes Out

Once the match wraps up, we see the lights in the building go out as Brody continued the assault. When they come back on, “The Icon” Sting emerges.

Sting heads to the ring and then settles inside, but the lights go out again. When they come back on this time, we see Malakai Black in the ring.

He and Sting have an intense face-to-face stare-off like last week until Brody attacks Sting from behind and chokes him as Malakai sprays him with the black mist in the eyes.

The segment ends with yet another unannounced entrance, as Miro emerges from the back and heads down the ramp. We see Black and King staring from inside the ring.

As “The Redeemer” nears the end of the entrance ramp, we see another camera shot of Black and King in the ring, and Malakai is noticably smirking at the sight of Miro.

Cole Karter Confronted By Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

We shoot to the interview section backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with the returning Cole Karter.

Schiavone brings up Karter making his AEW TV return this evening, as he has accepted the open challenge issued by FTW Champion Ricky Starks.

Before Karter can say much of anything, Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs confront him. Starks boasts about being FTW Champion for over a year and he says it’s for a good reason — and he doesn’t see that changing tonight.

As Starks tries to walk off, he is stopped by Karter, who vows to beat him tonight. “Your future is going to look real similar to your past when I beat you for the FTW Championship, tonight,” Karter tells Starks.

After this, Starks and Hobbs smile and walk off to end the brief interview segment. Now it’s time to head back down to the ring for our second match of the show.

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor

We return to the ring for our second match of the evening, which will be tag-team action featuring members of the Blackpool Combat Club taking on members of The Best Friends.

Out comes Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor and they settle into the ring for this interesting tag-team showdown.

The familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” plays and out comes Jon Moxley via his custom entrance through the crowd. Wheeler Yuta also heads to the ring, while Blackpool Combat Club leader William Regal settles in on guest commentary for this bout.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see some fierce early action involving all four guys as Regal puts over both teams on commentary.

We head to a mid-match commercial break after a couple of minutes of action. When we return, we see a crazy spot where Taylor takes Mox off the top-rope with a backwards tombstone pile driver, spiking the interim AEW champion right on the top of his head / back of his neck in a scary spot.

Soon after this, we see Yuta and Mox make an offensive comeback and finish this one off with a “W.” This was an exceptionally good match, for the record.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

Swerve In Our Glory Championship Celebration With Appearance By Kevin Gates & Others

We head to the ring after a quick vignette promoting a title match for this Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. It’s time for a championship celebration from the new AEW Tag-Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory.

With that said, we hear the theme song for the new tag champs and out comes Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee with their newly won title belts. They settle into the ring and their music dies down.

The crowd immediately breaks out in a loud “Basque in his Glory” chant for Lee, which prompts Strickland to chime in with the first words from the team, addressing the crowd showing love to Lee and only Lee. He then does his, “Who’s House?” and the fans chant back, “Swerve’s House!”

He says thanks for that at least and then points out a special guest in the crowd, noting he is from the hip-hop universe just like himself. Kevin Gates is shown sitting ringside inside the Gas South Arena, and he is shown in a cameo appearance on-camera on the broadcast.

Keith Lee then makes a comment to him about when his new project is going to come out. From there, they begin their championship celebration, but it isn’t long-lived, as out comes Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling to spoil the fun.

They make their way down to the ring and end up getting too familiar with the aforementioned Kevin Gates, who decks them. Strickland then smooshes a cake in Sterling’s face and mocks him as he and Lee head to the back to end the segment. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

When we return from the break, Christian Cage’s theme hits and out he comes. He stops and then the heel theme for Luchasaurus hits and the masked former member of Jurassic Express joins him. The two head to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The two settle inside the squared circle as their music dies down. Now the theme for The Varsity Blonds hits and out comes Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison for our third match of the evening, which will be another bout in the AEW tag-team division.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. It looks like Christian Cage and Brian Pillman Jr. are going to kick things off for their respective teams, however Cage decides against this and tags in Luchasaurus before doing anything.

Pillman Jr. charges at Luchasaurus as soon as he steps through the ropes, but it was like he hit a brick wall that hits back, as Luchasaurus didn’t budge and ultimately decked the Varsity Blonds member.

We see Pillman Jr. get in a couple of rolling strikes but they don’t have much affect on the big masked-man, as he easily brushes them off and then blasts Pillman Jr. with a big clothesline that sends him out to the floor.

Moments later, Cage finally does tag in and he does essentially nothing but score the pin fall to pick up the victory for his team. Quick match.

Winners: Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

After The Match: Jungle Boy Returns, Confronts Luchasaurus & Christian Cage

We see Cage and Luchasaurus celebrating their easy victory in the ring and then their music cuts off and on comes the old Jurassic Express theme music.

Jungle Boy emerges in a leather jacket with a steel chair in hand and a scowl on his face. He heads down the ramp as Luchasaurus exits the ring to cut him off.

Or maybe not!

Luchasaurus ends up stepping aside and allowing Jungle Boy to head into the ring to score a measure of revenge on Cage, beating him down and leaving him laying as the commentators remind the viewing audience of all of the awful comments Cage made about Jungle Boy’s deceased father and other family members.

The Gunn Club Challenge The Acclaimed To Freestyle Rap Battle

We shoot backstage where we see Billy Gunn and The Gunn Club of Austin and Colten Gunn standing by. They talk about their issues with The Acclaimed — Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Ultimately, they challenge the duo to a freestyle rap battle for next week’s show. They do some god-awful rhyming to “prove” that they’re already warmed up and ready for the rap battle.

Jim Ross Heads Out To Join In On Commentary For Hour Two

We hear the familiar sounds of “Boomer Sooner” and Oklahoma’s finest emerges from the backstage area to take his spot at the commentary desk for house two of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 3, as he replaces Tony Schiavone and joins Excalibur and Taz to call the remainder of the show.

FTW Championship

Cole Karter vs. Ricky Starks (C)

Now we head back down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be the FTW Championship Open Challenge, with Ricky Starks of Team Taz defending his title against the returning Cole Karter.

The challenger Cole Karter makes his way down and settles inside the squared circle. His music dies down and now he awaits the entrance of his opponent.

Out comes “Absolute” Ricky Starks and his tag-team partner Powerhouse Hobbs. Taz sings the praises of the duo as they make their way to the ring. Starks enters the squared circle and Hobbs hangs out at ringside.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this title contest. We hear Jim Ross on commentary mocking the significance, or lack thereof, of the FTW Championship as Karter and Starks mix it up in the early goings.

Now we head to a head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Karter is still in control of the offense. He doesn’t go for a pin fall attempt, which garners some criticism from J.R. on commentary.

He stalks Starks waiting for him to get up. Starks goes for a spot but Karter ends up countering with a cutter. Again he opts not to attempt a pin, which again results in criticism from the commentators.

He then heads to the top-rope but Starks moves as Karter soars off the top with a high-spot attempt. Starks quickly hits his finisher after that and scores the pin fall victory to retain his FTW Championship.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks Issues Second FTW Title Open Challenge, Danhausen Responds

Once the match wraps up, Ricky Starks gets on the mic and says he’s got his first title defense under his belt and he feels like he’s still got a little bit left in the tank.

Starks goes on to issue a second FTW Championship Open Challenge for tonight — and he’s ready for it right now.

On that note, the theme for Danhausen hits and out comes the charismatic star to an enormous pop from the AEW fans in Duluth, GA.

Danhausen says he’s ready for the challenge and is going to answer it right now. He’s ready to win the FTW title. Starks responds, “Whoa, whoa, whoa … I didn’t mean ‘right NOW!'”

Starks goes on to note that on next week’s AEW Dynamite show, Danhausen can have his shot at the FTW Championship then. We head to a commercial break after this.

Leila Grey Out, Match Advertised For Tonight Changed To Tag-Team Contest

We shoot to the backstage interview zone where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Athena, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

During this brief interview segment, we are informed that Leila Grey isn’t cleared to compete tonight.

As a result of this news, we learn that the previously advertised AEW Trios women’s bout has been changed to a tag-team contest with Athena and Willow Nightingale taking on the duo of Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan.

FTR Ready To Fight Like An 8 Year-Old Girl At ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022

We head to the ring where Tony Schiavone is standing by with his guests at this time — the triple-champions themselves, FTR.

Out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler with their ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag-Team Championship title belts on. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

The two talk about their previous showdown against The Briscoes in ROH, where they captured the ROH Tag-Team Titles, being one of the hardest matches of their careers.

They go on to tell a story about how no match has been bigger in 2022 until Saturday when it’s time for FTR vs. The Briscoes II with the ROH Tag-Team Titles on-the-line.

Dax Harwood tells a story about this five year-old girl with some breathing issues. She undergoes a CT Scan and it was learned that she has a hole in the bottom of her heart.

Harwood continued by saying the doctors told her that if she worked hard and fought hard, she has a chance of beating this thing and avoiding life-threatening surgery.

He then reveals that the girl is his daughter and that the now eight year old girl beat heart issues and fought for her life. He says if she can do that, they can fight harder than ever in what will be their toughest match to date when they step in against The Briscoes once again at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

The FTR member closes by saying they’re ready to fight like an eight year old girl this Saturday night. Epic promo work from Dax Harwood here.

Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill & Kiera Hogan

It’s time for another tag-team contest here at night three of AEW Fyter Fest 2022, as our next bout on Dynamite will be a women’s tag bout.

The team of “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and Willow Nightingale make their way out and begin heading down to the ring.

The duo settles inside the squared circle and then their music dies down. Now the theme for the TBS Women’s Champion plays and out she comes.

Jade Cargill emerges along with her partner, Kiera Hogan from The Baddies, as well as Stokely Hathaway and hip-hop legend Jermaine Dupree.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this bout, which as noted, was originally scheduled to be an AEW Trios women’s bout. We see the babyface duo faring well early on and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Stokely Hathaway and Jermaine Dupree cheering on “That B*tch” as she eventually finishes this one off, blasting Willow Nightingale with her Jaded finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Jade Cargill & Kiera Hogan

Barbed Wire Everywhere Match

“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

We hear the commentators run down the scheduled lineup as it currently stands for this Friday’s AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Night 4 show on TNT, as well as this Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 pay-per-view.

From there, we switch gears and get ready for our scheduled main event of the evening here at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 3. The members of the Jericho Appreciation Society are suspended in a shark cage above the ring.

The theme for the J.A.S. leader plays, as “Judas in my Mind” blares through the house speakers inside the Gas South Arena as the fans in Duluth loudly sing along while “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho makes his entrance to the ring.

He settles inside the ring and then his music dies down. The fans finish their final acapella verse as usual and then the familiar sounds of Eddie Kingston’s theme plays.

The crowd pops loudly as “The Mad King” emerges and heads to the ring looking like he’s ready for business here in this match that the commentators point out is right up Kingston’s alley.

As soon as Kingston hits the ring, he grabs a microphone and blasts Jericho in the grill with it. He repeatedly bashes Jericho’s face with it and already we see “The Painmaker” feeling some pain inflicted by “The Mad King,” as Jericho is busted open within the first minute of the bout.

We see tables in the corners of the ring and one section of the ropes are replaced with barbed wire. The action spills out to the floor at ringside, where Kingston bounces Jericho’s head off the commentary desk over-and-over again.

Jericho fights back, blasting Kingston with a shot from the ring bell, which itself is also wrapped in barbed wire, much like virtually everything else in and near the ring for this unique main event.

The action resumes back inside the squared circle and we see Kingston slam Jericho into the barbed wire for the first time. Ouch. Jericho crawls around the ring covered in blood as Kingston beats on him with any-and-everything that isn’t nailed down.

Jericho gets a second wind a few moments later and after returning to his feet, he starts drilling Kingston with big right hands that has “The Mad King” on dizzy-street. Jericho ends up slamming Kingston into barbed wire now.

He’s yelling in pain as we head to a mid-match commercial break with the conclusion of our main event of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 3 waiting around the corner when we return.

As we return from the final commercial break of the evening, we see a very bloody “Painmaker” Chris Jericho and “Mad King” Eddie Kingston duking it out to the finish, which sees all hell break loose after Jericho and Kingston are laid out following both guys landing on a table covered in barbed wire as a result of a ring apron to the outside suplex spot.

Anna Jay runs out and she and Tay Conti proceed to beat down Ruby Soho. They then let down the shark cage with the rest of the J.A.S. locked inside.

The J.A.S. hit the ring and start a multiple-person beatdown of Kingston. The reinforcements run down from the back to make the save, as Ortiz, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley hit the ring and ringside area and start laying a beatdown on the J.A.S. members.

Finally, Kingston and Jericho begin duking it out again in the ring. Kingston gets Jericho in a choke and it looks like it’s essentially over for “The Painmaker” until Sammy Guevara runs out. The returning Guevara blasts Kingston with a super kick to knock “The Mad King” off of Jericho. He then sends Kingston into Jericho, who spins and connects with his Judas Effect finisher for the victory.

Jericho, still completely wrapped in barbed wire, stands up to celebrate the victory as the commentators wrap up night three of AEW Fyter Fest 2022. That’ll do it for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Chris Jericho