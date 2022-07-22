AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Viewership and Rating Report (7/20)

Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily reports that the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 2 attracted 910,000 viewers on TBS.

This is a decrease of 3.39% compared to the episode from last week, which attracted 942,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest Night 1 show.

Dynamite this week received a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This rating equals the 0.32 from the previous week. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the episode. This is equal to the 417,000 18-49 viewers from last week’s 0.32 key demo rating, according to Wrestlenomics.

With a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week, Dynamite ranked first on the Cable Top 150. This ranks level with last week’s number-one position and the two weeks prior.

This week on television, Dynamite received the 62nd-highest number of viewers. This is a drop from last week’s position of #36.

The audience for Dynamite on Wednesday was the sixth-lowest overall of the year. The episode also had third-lowest key demo rating of the year to date with a number of other episodes. As it was a fairly typical night on TV, there was no sporting event Thursday night. The viewership of Dynamite on Wednesday decreased by 3.39% from the previous week while the key demo rating of 18-49 remained stable.

In contrast to Dynamite, which topped the Cable Top 150 for the evening with a 0.32 key demo rating, Tucker on FOX News had the highest cable audience for the evening with 3.618 million viewers and placed second on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 key demo rating.

With an average of 3.535 million people, Big Brother on CBS had the most viewers of the night on network television. Big Brother also won the evening on network television in the key 18-49 age demographic with a 0.70 rating.

The audience for Dynamite this week decreased by 20.73% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating decreased from the prior year by 27.27%. Night 2 of Fyter Fest was also in the 2021 episode.