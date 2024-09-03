AEW Dynamite Gets Continental Title Match For 9/4 In Milwaukee, WI.

The AEW Continental Championship will be on-the-line this week.

Ahead of the Wednesday, September 4 episode of AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed a new title match for the show.

Now confirmed for the 9/4 show is Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Continental Championship.

Additionally, this week’s AEW on TBS program will feature PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly, and Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s title.