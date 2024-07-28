AEW Dynamite Gets New Match & Segment For July 31

The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

During the July 27 episode of AEW Collision, a new match and segment was announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.

Officially announced for AEW Dynamite on July 31 is Will Ospreay vs. “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Additionally, it was announced that we will hear from “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

