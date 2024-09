The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

During the September 14 episode of AEW Collision, new matches were announced for the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Below is the latest card for the 9/18 show:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita