AEW Dynamite Gets New Tag-Team Match For Oct. 16 Show

FTR has been added to this week’s AEW Dynamite lineup.

Ahead of the Wednesday, October 16 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, the company has announced FTR vs. “The Learning Tree” duo of Big Bill & Bryan Keith in tag-team action.

The following is the updated lineup for the 10/16 show in San Jose, CA.

* Adam Cole Returns

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’

* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration

* FTR vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill