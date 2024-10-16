AEW Dynamite Gets New Tag-Team Match For Oct. 16 Show

FTR has been added to this week’s AEW Dynamite lineup.
Ahead of the Wednesday, October 16 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, the company has announced FTR vs. “The Learning Tree” duo of Big Bill & Bryan Keith in tag-team action.
The following is the updated lineup for the 10/16 show in San Jose, CA.
* Adam Cole Returns
* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
* Jay White vs. Christian Cage
* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’
* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration
* FTR vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill
TOMORROW
San Jose, CA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs@TheCaZXL/@bountykeith
After their friend Mark Briscoe’s huge ppv win vs @IAmJericho,
FTR return to AEW in support of hurricane relief to battle Big Bill + Bryan Keith on TBS,
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/JaxlKijjFL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 15, 2024