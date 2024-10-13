AEW Dynamite Gets New Title Match For 10/16 Episode Next Week

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Mercedes Mone will put her TBS Championship on-the-line against Queen Aminata on the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night.
The announcement was made on X following the interaction Mone and Kamille had with Aminata during the “Zero Hour” pre-show at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.
This Wednesday, 10/16
San Jose, CA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@TBSNetwork Title Match
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado vs Queen @amisylle
