AEW Dynamite Gets New Trios Match For Oct. 16 Show

A new match has been announced for AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday night.

Coming out of the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend, AEW has confirmed the addition of The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Rocky Romero) for the October 16 episode in San Jose, CA.

The following is a look at the updated lineup for this week’s episode:

* Adam Cole Returns

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’

* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration