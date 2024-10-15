AEW Dynamite Gets New Trios Match For Oct. 16 Show

A new match has been announced for AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday night.
Coming out of the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend, AEW has confirmed the addition of The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Rocky Romero) for the October 16 episode in San Jose, CA.
The following is a look at the updated lineup for this week’s episode:
* Adam Cole Returns
* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
* Jay White vs. Christian Cage
* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’
* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration
TOMORROW, Wed 10/16
San Jose, CA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS
The Conglomeration vs The Elite
Following KOR + Okada brawling backstage before #AEWWrestleDream,
their partners will join them for a trios fight on Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS, live TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Jd9XtYp66S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2024