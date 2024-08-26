AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024 Main Event, Raj Dhesi/AEW, Australia Debut

– As noted, All Elite Wrestling announced their first-ever AEW show in Australia during the All In: London 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend, with AEW Grand Slam scheduled for February 15, 2025. In an update, tickets for the 9/15 show at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia begin going on sale at 10am AEST. on September 13, 2024. For more information, visit TicketEK.com.

– For this year’s AEW Grand Slam show, scheduled for next month at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, a big title defense from new AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson is expected. PWInsider.com is reporting that Danielson vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship is scheduled to headline the AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, September 25.

– Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal in WWE, is making noise again this week. In addition to being announced for the debut Maple Leaf Pro “Forged In Excellence” shows on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, “The Maharaja” has also gotten the attention of AEW fans. Dhesi took to X on Sunday to reply to the official AEW account sharing footage of HOOK’s victory over Chris Jericho to recapture the FTW Championship at All In: London 2024. Dhesi wrote, “Congrats kid,” and included the always-buzz-creating “eyes” emoji.