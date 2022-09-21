AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Preview for Tonight (9/21/22)

Tonight, the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

The match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Title will be the main event of one of the most important Dynamite shows of the year. This will be the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals.

The following matches have been announced by AEW to take place tonight:

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

Here are the Road To Grand Slam and Control Center videos for tonight: