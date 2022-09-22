AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Viewership and Rating Report for 9/21/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 1.039 million viewers.

This is an 11.57% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which drew 1.175 million viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 10.25% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.39. This week’s 0.35 key demographic rating represents 458,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 10.01% decrease from last week’s 509,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.39 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked first on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is the same as last week’s top spot.

This week, Dynamite ranked #25 in cable viewership for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of 27.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-largest total audience of the year, as well as the ninth-highest key demo rating, tied with four other episodes. Last night, there was no real sporting competition. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 11.57% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.25%.

The viewership of Dynamite this week was down 18.38% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was 27.08% lower than the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the inaugural Grand Slam show from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

While AEW Dynamite topped the Cable Top 150 with a tie rating in the 18-49 key demo graphic, The Five on FOX News topped the night in cable viewership with 3.348 million viewers and a 0.23 key demo rating for the #4 spot on the Cable Top 150.