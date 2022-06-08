AEW Dynamite Heading to Columbus, Ohio in August

All Elite Wrestling has revealed a new location for an upcoming live episode of Dynamite.

On Wednesday, August 3, AEW will hold the event at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. As previously announced, AEW will tape Battle of the Belts and a live episode of Rampage on August 5 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. That event’s tickets will go on sale on Friday.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The announcement can be found below:

🚨COLUMBUS OHIO DEBUT! #AEW is coming to Arch City for the first time ever, with #AEWDynamite LIVE at @TheSchott on Wednesday August 3! Tickets (starting at $29+fees) go on sale NEXT FRIDAY June 17 at 10am ET! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq / https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i pic.twitter.com/x9sGtmkJGE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2022

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: June 8 – Independence, Missouri at the Cable Dahmer Arena

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: June 15 – St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: June 22 – Milwaukee, WI at the UWM Panther Arena

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door – June 26 – Chicago, IL at the United Center

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: June 29 – Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: July 6 – Rochester, NY at the Blue Cross Arena

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: July 13 – Savannah, Georgia at the Enmarket Arena

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: July 20 – Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: July 27 – Worcester, Massachusetts at the DCU Center

AEW Dynamite: August 3 – Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center

AEW Battle of the Belts III & Rampage: August 5 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena